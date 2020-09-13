High Hopes Partners With Local Business for Supper Club

High Hopes Development Center has launches a bi-weekly Supper Club to raise funds for the organization and support local businesses.

High Hopes partners with local restaurants and caterers to develop a special menu, each featuring a salad or appetizer, a main dish and two side items. Meals are available for curbside pickup on the High Hopes campus twice a month. The ongoing event is sponsored by Franklin Synergy Bank, which is pending a merger with FirstBank.

“As with many institutions, the COVID-19 pandemic has presented a fundraising challenge, so our team searched for creative ways to sustain our quality of life – both personally and professionally,” said Brandy Blanton, High Hopes Director of Development. “In that spirit, we came up with an idea that not only supports High Hopes, but also local restaurants and caterers who have been adversely affected by the pandemic. And, everyone has to eat!”

Menus and ordering information will be posted on the High Hopes website one week in advance, and orders are accepted while supplies last. A limited number of meals are available for one, two or four at $25 per person, with $15 contributed to the restaurant and $10 to High Hopes.

The next Supper Club will take place Monday, September 21, and features Franklin Chop House. Menu items are Pot Roast or Herb-broth Baked Chicken with a house salad, homemade mashed potatoes, southern style green beans and drop biscuits and honey butter.

Deadline to purchase your meal is Wednesday, September 16.

Additional Supper Club partners include Catering & Events by Suzette, A. Marshall Hospitality, Cool Cafe, Miss Daisy’s Kitchen, Daily Dish, Zolo’s Italian Restaurant and Pueblo Real, among others. To join the Supper Club email list to stay up-to-date on menu options and High Hopes news, visit www.highhopesforkids.org/supperclub.

About High Hopes Development Center | High Hopes Development Center is a 35-year-old non-profit organization that loves, nurtures and educates children with two integrated programs helping each child reach their maximum potential. Children ages 6 weeks to kindergarten, with and without special needs, are educated together in inclusive preschool classrooms by a team of experienced teachers supporting the individual needs of each child. High Hopes also offers an on-site pediatric therapy clinic, allowing children to receive therapy services during their preschool day. The outpatient pediatric therapy clinic provides occupational, speech, physical and feeding therapies to children from birth to 21 years. High Hopes gives children of all intellectual, physical and mental abilities the opportunity to learn and grow together in an environment that provides a strong foundation for future academic and social success.