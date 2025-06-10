High Hopes Names New Executive Director

High Hopes Preschool and Pediatric Therapy Clinic has named Neily Boyd as its new Executive Director. Boyd succeeds Allen Long, who served as Executive Director for the past three years prior to his departure to pursue other interests.

“Following a national search that identified several excellent candidates, we found our new leader right here at home,” said Greg Freeze, High Hopes Board President. “Neily has been an active member of our board and was instrumental in our recent strategic planning process. She has a deep understanding of the state of the organization and the work ahead.”

Boyd initially connected with High Hopes through her innovative Counting With Kids program, which she founded in 2019 to support families and early childhood professionals in building foundational math skills for young children. She later joined the High Hopes board in 2022. Prior to starting her own business, Boyd’s leadership helped KIPP Nashville and its network of charter schools achieve top state rankings and recognition for academic excellence.

“High Hopes is a special place that provides a light for so many families. I am fully focused on our mission to equip the children and families we serve with the skills necessary to succeed,” said Boyd. “We have an incredible team, and I look forward to working with them as we build on the foundation to serve even more families.”

According to Freeze, Boyd’s involvement with the board of directors and relationships she’s built with staff were key contributors to her selection.

“The knowledge and experience she gained from her work on the board was a differentiator as we seek to execute our strategic plan for growth,” said Freeze. “Neily has had tremendous success developing and implementing both small and large scale school transition plans to achieve measurable positive results. Her collaborative style will serve our leadership, staff, and families well.” Freeze added, “We are also extremely grateful to Kristin Garner, Director of Clinic Services, who stepped in as the Interim Executive Director while we conducted the search.”

Boyd is a graduate of Vanderbilt University and also holds a Masters in Educational Leadership from Lipscomb University. She is the co-author of Developing Roots Pre-K Math, a curriculum now used by schools in 20 states. Boyd and her husband, Wilson, live in Franklin with their two children.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email