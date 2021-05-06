High Hopes Hosts Scavenger Hunt Fundraiser

High Hopes Development Center will host its inaugural scavenger hunt fundraiser, a family-friendly, distanced event for small groups to explore the city of Franklin. The event will take place Saturday, May 15, with core hours from 10 a.m. to noon.

Registered teams will drive to find recognizable and iconic sites with clues provided by the GooseChase app and take pictures to receive points. High Hopes asks participants to donate a nonperishable food item, which will also add points to the teams’ scores. Nonperishable food items will be given to One Generation Away, a nonprofit organization in Franklin that distributes healthy food to families in Middle Tennessee.

“This past year has been challenging for everyone, especially nonprofits,” said Brandy Blanton, High Hopes’ Director of Development. “We wanted to host an event where families and close friends can have fun learning and exploring together, while supporting two nonprofits that aim to change the lives of Middle Tennessee families.”

The fun continues even after the scavenger hunt ends as the teams with the most points will be entered to win family-oriented prizes, including tickets or gift cards to Cheekwood Estate & Gardens, Soar, Pinspiration, Third Coast Clay, Adventure Science Center and more.

Associate Director of Development Dawn Blache said, “Services offered at High Hopes are life-changing to children and families alike, and we rely on support from our community to help fund our programs. We hope many teams will sign up for our Scavenger Hunt – an inclusive family event that will help High Hopes continue to embrace uniqueness and inspire growth.”

As a nonprofit, High Hopes relies on donations and fundraising efforts; necessities that have proven to be challenging during the pandemic. A scavenger hunt will give community members an opportunity to support High Hopes in a fun and safe way.

To register a team, visit highhopesforkids.org/scavenger-hunt.

About High Hopes Development Center | High Hopes Development Center is a 36-year-old nonprofit organization that loves, nurtures and educates children with two integrated programs helping each child reach their maximum potential. Children ages 6 weeks to kindergarten, with and without special needs, are educated together in inclusive preschool classrooms by a team of experienced teachers supporting the individual needs of each child. High Hopes also offers an on-site pediatric therapy clinic, allowing children to receive therapy services during their preschool day. The outpatient pediatric therapy clinic provides occupational, speech, physical and feeding therapies to children from birth to 21 years. High Hopes gives children of all intellectual, physical and mental abilities the opportunity to learn and grow together in an environment that provides a strong foundation for future academic and social success.