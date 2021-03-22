High Hopes to Host Mobile Blood Drive

High Hopes Development Center is hosting a mobile blood drive today, Monday, March 22, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. The blood drive will benefit Blood Assurance, the sole provider of blood products for Williamson Medical Center.

“There is currently a critical need for blood donations to support hospitals nationwide,” said Gail Powell, High Hopes Executive Director. “We are grateful to host Blood Assurance on our campus to provide an opportunity for our staff and community members to give back to facilities in our own backyard.”

The blood drive will be held on the High Hopes campus, located at 301 High Hopes Court in Franklin, Tennessee. Appointments can be scheduled by visiting bloodassurance.org/HighHopes or by contacting Bob Murray at [email protected].

Eligible donors must be at least 17 years old weighing more than 110 pounds and be in good health.

All donors will receive a “Never Stop the Adventure” T-shirt and those who give twice in 2021 are entered to win a Side-by-Side.

This will be High Hopes’ second blood drive benefiting Blood Assurance, with plans to host a quarterly drive moving forward.

About High Hopes Development Center | High Hopes Development Center is a 36-year-old non-profit organization that loves, nurtures and educates children with two integrated programs helping each child reach their maximum potential. Children ages 6 weeks to kindergarten, with and without special needs, are educated together in inclusive preschool classrooms by a team of experienced teachers supporting the individual needs of each child. High Hopes also offers an on-site pediatric therapy clinic, allowing children to receive therapy services during their preschool day. The outpatient pediatric therapy clinic provides occupational, speech, physical and feeding therapies to children from birth to 21 years. High Hopes gives children of all intellectual, physical and mental abilities the opportunity to learn and grow together in an environment that provides a strong foundation for future academic and social success.

About Blood Assurance | Blood Assurance is a nonprofit, full-service regional blood center serving more than 70 health care facilities in Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, North Carolina, and Kentucky. Founded in 1972 as a joint effort of the Chattanooga-Hamilton County Medical Society, the Chattanooga Area Hospital Council and the Chattanooga Jaycees, the mission of Blood Assurance is to provide a safe and adequate supply of blood and blood components to every area patient in need.