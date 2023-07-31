High Hopes & Hops Fundraising Event to Take Place in August

The ninth edition of High Hopes Development Center’s High Hopes & Hops fundraising event is planned for Monday, Aug. 14, from 5:30–7:30 p.m.; tickets and sponsorships are available for purchase.

The 2023 High Hopes & Hops will be held for the first time at Jackalope Brewing Company (429B Houston St.), featuring its handcrafted beers, fare from Hattie B’s, live music from Rhonda Funk, and unique silent auction items.

Originally created by High Hopes therapist Lori Scott and her husband, Ricky, High Hopes & Hops was designed to fundraise for the center’s Excellence Fund, supporting professional development and training for its therapists. The event celebrated record-breaking attendance and fundraising last year, and it continues to provide much-needed support across all High Hopes’ programs.

This year’s event is presented by AP-Live, a premier audiovisual and production support provider owned and operated by High Hopes board member Tom Atema.

“As we approach a decade of High Hopes & Hops, we’re very excited to introduce a new venue, food vendor, and live entertainment for a fun Nashville happy hour with our friends and supporters,” said Brandy Blanton, High Hopes Director of Development. “This event wouldn’t be possible without sponsors like A-P Live, and it’s an integral part of our mission to provide education, therapeutic services, and loving support to the families we serve.”

Additional 2023 event sponsors currently include Samantha and Brandon Castro, Joel and Kari Portice, SliderHouse Nashville, Signs First Franklin, CapWealth Group, FirstBank, Jordan Properties, Inc., The Kingston Group, Bonnie & Kim Richardson, Katherine & Ryan Stark, Martin Plumlee, Equitable Trust Company and Sterling Hartwell.

Tickets can be purchased for $40 per person, or $75 per couple. For more information and to purchase tickets or a sponsorship, visit https://www.highhopesforkids.org/high-hopes-and-hops or contact Brandy Blanton at bblanton@highhopesforkids.org.