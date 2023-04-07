High Hopes Fashion Show to be Dedicated to Evelyn Dieckhaus

High Hopes Development Center will host its inaugural inclusive fashion show, Runway of Hope, on Sunday, April 16, in The Factory at Franklin’s Liberty Hall. The event is being dedicated in memory of 9-year-old Evelyn Dieckhaus, the daughter of a High Hopes occupational therapist and victim of The Covenant School shooting.

Tickets are open seating, available for $25 per person and $50 per household of up to six and can be purchased online at https://www.highhopesforkids.org/runway-of-hope. Presented by AP-Live and the Brett Boyer Foundation, Runway of Hope will feature a group of High Hopes students who represent the makeup of its education and therapeutic services: 25 boys and girls, both typically developing and those with special needs. All clothing will be provided by Target and The Little Cottage Children’s Shoppe. Local vendors are also slated to participate in a pop-up shop opportunity at the event.

The inclusive fashion show concept was developed by High Hopes feeding therapist Lori Scott, who also conceptualized the organization’s highly successful High Hopes & Hops fundraiser with her husband and High Hopes board of directors member, Ricky Scott. High Hopes Director of Clinical Services Kristin Garner coined the Runway of Hope name.

“The entire High Hopes family is struggling following the tragedy that unfolded last week, and it was important for us and our therapists to dedicate Runway of Hope in Evelyn’s name,” said Brandy Blanton, High Hopes Director of Development. “Inclusivity is the fabric of High Hopes, and Runway of Hope is a special way to celebrate our children and their successes outside of our walls––both with High Hopes families and the community at large.”

Runway of Hope will showcase Target’s adaptive clothing line, which features functional, sensory-friendly and easier-to-access clothing designed to fit the needs of more babies and kids. Caleb Hartwell, local executive team leader in Target’s remodel division and High Hopes advisory board member, brought Target on board for the event.

Tickets include complimentary wine and champagne, passed hors d’oeuvres and shopping with participating vendors, including Beauty Counter, The Cellar on Main, The Little Bird Boutique, Modern Bronze, Nolensville Book Nook, No Such Thing Co. and The Spark Collection. Doors open at 4:00 p.m. with a 4:30 p.m. start, and seating is first come, first served.

Runway of Hope is also supported by Carpet Den Interiors; Grasslands Environmental; A. Roger & Debbie Guimond; Carlin & Courtney Hess; Harpeth Pediatrics; The Kingston Group; Lipman Brothers; Nolensville Book Nook; Katherine & Ryan Stark; Stubblefield Family; Stone, Rudolph & Henry PLC; Williamson Health; Twice Pediatric Dentistry; Bill & Sally Zierden.

In addition to selling tickets, High Hopes continues to solicit sponsors at a variety of levels. Contact Blanton at bblanton@highhopesforkids.org or 615-550-1437 for more information.