High Hopes Executive Director will Retire

Gail Powell, Executive Director at High Hopes Development Center, announced plans to enter retirement effective no later than May 1, 2022. Powell has served in her role since June 2007, leading and guiding the organization from its humble beginnings to the inclusive, purpose-driven education and therapy center known and loved today.

“I have counted it one of the greatest blessings of my life to serve the families of High Hopes in the climax of my years as an educator and administrator,” said Powell. “I love the mission and the children of High Hopes with all my heart, and that sentiment will not change when I move to a different role – that of volunteer and advocate – moving forward.”

When Powell joined in 2007, High Hopes was located in a leased warehouse space, serving 160 children with 34 employees. Today, the state-of-the-art, 30,000-square-foot facility located on High Hopes Court in Franklin serves more than 1,000 children from 20 Middle Tennessee counties, led by an expert team of 82 employees. Earlier this year, High Hopes announced the opening of its first satellite clinic at Lipscomb Academy in Nashville.

“While the impressive accomplishments High Hopes has seen over the past 14 years is the result of incredible staff, board members, donors, volunteers and many more, the success has been made possible because of Gail’s selfless, purposeful leadership,” said Tim Nichols, High Hopes Board of Directors President. “Her passion for the High Hopes mission coupled with her years in education and leadership have been a wonderful asset to the organization.”

Prior to joining High Hopes, Powell served as an elementary school teacher and principal in both public and private schools, including nine years as the head of Battle Ground Academy’s Lower School. She holds a bachelor’s in elementary education and a master’s degree in educational administration.

“I have been thoughtfully and prayerfully considering retirement to allow myself to spend more time with my husband, our three children and nine grandchildren,” said Powell. “Serving in this role has been one of the greatest blessings I have ever had, and it is my belief that someone wonderful has been preparing to lead High Hopes to the next level.”

The High Hopes Board of Directors is establishing a search committee to carefully select Powell’s successor. Interested parties can send inquiries to Alex Geraughty at [email protected]. To learn more about High Hopes, visit www.highhopesforkids.org.