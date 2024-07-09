High Hopes Development Adds Kristina Bachman

High Hopes Development Center announced the addition of Kristina Bachman to its Board of Directors.

Bachman, who currently serves as the director of grants management for the State Collaborative on Reforming Education (SCORE), brings over two decades of fundraising and developmental experience to the High Hopes Board of Directors. She holds both a bachelor’s degree in communication and a master’s degree in organizational leadership and ethics from St. Edward’s University in Austin, Texas.

“Kristina’s extensive background in development makes her the perfect fit for the High Hopes Board of Directors,” said Allen Long, High Hopes executive director. “Her insights will be invaluable in ensuring we can successfully further our mission, and we’re thrilled to welcome her to the Board.”

“I am honored to join the High Hopes Board,” said Bachman. “I’m personally committed to making a positive and meaningful impact on the lives of others, and I look forward to leveraging my experience in the non-profit space to elevate the goals of this incredible organization.”

Bachman joins a group of community advocates and parents, contributing their expertise and guidance in strategic planning, fundraising and various organizational support functions. For a complete list of Board members and additional information on High Hopes, please visit http://www.highhopesforkids.org/board-of-directors.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email