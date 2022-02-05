High Hopes Announces Strings & Stories Event

High Hopes Development Center will host its 12th annual Strings & Stories fundraiser featuring three award-winning songwriters to be held on Thursday, March 3, in the Jamison Theater at the Factory at Franklin. Tickets are $100 per person and can be purchased at highhopesforkids.org/strings-stories.

“After going virtual last year, we are looking forward to being back in person for Strings & Stories,” said Brandy Blanton, High Hopes Director Development. “We’ve shifted from a more intimate setting at Green’s Grocery to the more spacious Jamison Theater so we can not only grow the event but also provide for adequate spacing in these unique times.”

This year’s event will be focused on entertainment with beer and wine served starting as the doors open at 6:45 p.m. All attendees will receive a special food treat from Catering & Events by Suzette. Tim Nichols, chairman of the High Hopes board and renowned songwriter, will serve as the emcee for the night. Performers will include:

Grammy-winning Natalie Hemby has worked with Kacey Musgraves, Maren Morris, Sheryl Crow, Lady Gaga, Little Big Town, and more. Hemby is one-fourth of the critically-acclaimed The Highway Women with Brandi Carlisle, Maren Morris, and Miranda Lambert. She recently released her second record, “Pins and Needles.”

Barry Dean, a country and pop music songwriter who has written multiple number one hits for Carrie Underwood, Little Big Town, Toby Keith, and more. He is a Grammy-nominated songwriter and has a daughter who receives services from High Hopes.

Marc Scibilia is a chart-topping singer/songwriter who is widely known for his 2012 breakout single, “How Bad We Need Each Other,” which has racked up more than 125 million streams. He has written songs for a diverse line-up of artists including DJ Robin Schulz, Ben Rector, Rick Ross, and Fabulous. He recently released his newest album, “Seed of Joy.”

“The past two years have been difficult for non-profits,” said Blanton. “We are looking forward to once again be hosting an in-person event in a safe atmosphere. Funds from events like this are so important in allowing us to provide much-needed services to the families in our community.

In addition to selling tickets to Strings & Stories, High Hopes continues to solicit sponsors at a variety of levels. Sponsors will be invited to an exclusive pre-party reception featuring heavy hors d’oeuvres from Catering & Events by Suzette. Sponsors also will have access to premium seating for the show. Contact Blanton at [email protected] or 615-550-1437 for more information.

About High Hopes Development Center | High Hopes Development Center is a 37-year-old non-profit organization that loves, nurtures, and educates children with two integrated programs helping each child reach their maximum potential. Children ages 6 weeks to kindergarten, with and without special needs, are educated together in inclusive preschool classrooms by a team of experienced teachers supporting the individual needs of each child. High Hopes also offers an on-site pediatric therapy clinic, allowing children to receive therapy services during their preschool day. The outpatient pediatric therapy clinic provides occupational, speech, physical, and feeding therapies to children from birth to 21 years. High Hopes gives children of all intellectual, physical, and mental abilities the opportunity to learn and grow together in an environment that provides a strong foundation for future academic and social success.