High Hopes Announces Newest Board of Directors Members and Officers

FRANKLIN, Tenn. – High Hopes Development Center has introduced three new members and its four officers serving on the Board of Directors for the 2023-2024 fiscal year. They join a group of community advocates and parents, contributing their expertise and guidance in strategic planning, fundraising and various organizational support functions.

Greg Freeze, who currently serves as the Senior Vice President, Director of Human Resources for FirstBank, was named Board President. Freeze has been associated with High Hopes for the past 11 years, initially as a member of the Advisory Board and currently in his second term as a member on the Board of Directors. He succeeds 2022-2023 Board President Monna Mayhall, Associate Rector of St. Paul Episcopal Church in Franklin and long-time High Hopes supporter.

“We are incredibly grateful for Greg and his service as Board President,” said Allen Long, High Hopes Executive Director. “Our Board plays an integral role in ensuring the future of High Hopes as we enter our 40th year as an organization.”

“It is an honor to serve as Board President for High Hopes, which I’ve had the privilege of supporting for over a decade,” said Freeze. “On behalf of the Board of Directors and our executive leadership team, we are committed to supporting High Hopes in its mission to provide families with inclusive education, therapeutic services and support.”

The newest members serving on the 2023-2024 Board of Directors include:

Hillary Stalker | Executive Vice President and Financial Advisor, CapWealth

Neily Boyd | Math Curriculum Consultant and Founder, Counting With Kids

James Koss | Vice President of Payer Contracting & Alignment, HCA

Board members serving in executive leadership roles include:

Greg Freeze, Board President | Senior Vice President and Director of Human Resources, FirstBank

Ricky Scott, Board Vice President | Partner, The Kingston Group

Courtney Hess, Board Secretary | Associate General Counsel, Corebridge Financial

Maria Donnell, Board Treasurer | Vice President of Finance, Citizens Savings Bank & Trust

Members of the 2022-2023 Board of Directors who recently completed their terms include:

Monna Mayhall, former Board President

Tony Youssefi, former Board Treasurer

Jim Gray

Rachel Dobson

Kirk Tanksley