High Hopes Adds Dr. Dennis McWeeney to Board of Directors

High Hopes Development Center has announced the appointment of Dennis T. McWeeney, DO, MS, FACOG, to its 2021-2022 Board of Directors. Dr. McWeeney is a proud High Hopes parent and Maternal-Fetal Medicine physician at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. McWeeney to our board of directors,” said Gail Powell, High Hopes Executive Director. “Our Board of Directors play an integral role in furthering the mission of High Hopes and assisting in making High Hopes the best possible destination for children in need of our services.”

The High Hopes Board of Directors is comprised of a distinguished group of community advocates and parents working to assist the organization with providing high level guidance for strategic planning, fundraising and other organizational support roles. As a High Hopes parent, Dr. McWeeney’s passion for furthering the High Hopes mission runs deep.

“High Hopes has been such a blessing for our family,” said Dr. McWeeney. “Our son received occupational, physical and speech therapy while attending pre-school 3 days a week. Over the course of eighteen months, we witnessed him flourish in his therapy sessions, learning fine motor and gross motor skills and starting to develop speech. At pre-school he started engaging more during class and making friends with his peers. His development has been nothing short of miraculous. Today, I’m proud to say, he is a typically developing little boy talking up a storm and always on the go, laughing and playing and enjoying being a kid.”

About High Hopes Development Center | High Hopes Development Center is a 36-year-old non-profit organization that loves, nurtures and educates children with two integrated programs helping each child reach their maximum potential. Children ages 6 weeks to kindergarten, with and without special needs, are educated together in inclusive preschool classrooms by a team of experienced teachers supporting the individual needs of each child. High Hopes also offers an on-site pediatric therapy clinic, allowing children to receive therapy services during their preschool day. The outpatient pediatric therapy clinic provides occupational, speech, physical and feeding therapies to children from birth to 21 years. High Hopes gives children of all intellectual, physical and mental abilities the opportunity to learn and grow together in an environment that provides a strong foundation for future academic and social success.