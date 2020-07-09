



JJ’s Wine Bar in Franklin, TN, is the place to enjoy delicious food as well as explore numerous wines. Featuring three pour sizes (1 oz, 5 oz and 8 oz), our state-of-the-art wine dispensing machines make it easy for guests to try new high-end wines. Whether you use the wine dispensing machine or purchase by the glass, JJ’s offers economical and practical ways to enjoy fine wine or find your new favorite. (Bottles are available, as well.) While JJ’s rotates the wines featured, you’ll find award-winning winemakers such as Caymus, Opus One, Cakebread and Silver Oak available at JJ’s.

Caymus Vineyards

A family-owned winery founded in 1971, Caymus Vineyards has been continuously owned and operated by the Wagners in Napa Valley, CA. Their first vintage in 1972 consisted of 240 cases of Cabernet Sauvignon. Today Caymus Vineyards produces approximately 65,000 cases annually. While the Wagners are proud to offer a variety of fine wines, their pride and joy remains the Special Selection Cabernet Sauvignon, a two-time “wine of the year” winner selected by Wine Spectator magazine. Not produced in difficult years, this flagship wine is made using only the very best barrels of the vintage.

Opus One

Founded by passionate vintners Baron Philippe de Rothschild and Robert Mondavi, Opus One is a Bordeaux-style wine out of Napa Valley. Since 1993, Opus One has produced a second wine, Overture. Considered one of the finest California wines, it has reached a level of appreciation and respect beyond Napa to sophisticated palates in Europe and Asia. Often seen as a collector’s or investor’s wine, the opportunity to enjoy the distinct nuances of Opus One at JJ’s is a wonderful treat.

Cakebread Cellars

Founded by Jack and Dolores Cakebread in the early 1970s in Napa Valley, this winery has come a long way. From an initial 22-acre parcel, it now incorporates 15 vineyards totaling 1,600 acres (600 of which are planted to vine) in an array of warmer and cooler sites along the valley floor and steep hillsides of Napa. The varied soil and climates of the land allow Cakebread Cellars to produce complex wines with distinct personalities. While Cakebread uses green practices to generate a variety of high-quality reds, whites and rose’s, their signature wine remains Chardonnay.

Silver Oak

“We have yet to make our best bottle of wine.” This philosophy of continuous improvement has driven the family-owned Silver Oak team in Napa Valley and Alexander Valley to strive every day in producing high-end wines. Achieving the prestigious LEED Platinum certification at both facilities is a testimony to their commitment to sustainability and green practices. Silver Oak also uses 100% American oak barrels resulting in a distinct, robust flavor profile.

JJ’s Wine Bar is proud to feature these fine, quality high-end Napa wines. Visit JJ’s in Historic Downtown Franklin at 206 E Main St, Franklin, TN 37064.



