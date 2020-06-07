



For twenty years, our team at French’s Cabinet Gallery, LLC has been proud to provide a wide selection of premium custom cabinet brands, as well as more affordable semi-custom options.

For those customers looking for fully custom high-end cabinets, we would suggest one of these three cabinet lines: Rutt Handcrafted Cabinetry, Crestwood, and Candlelight.

Each of these cabinet lines is made in the US with American materials, they offer a limited lifetime warranty on both construction and finish and can color match any Benjamin Moore or Sherwin Williams paint color. In addition, we would recommend these premium cabinet lines to a customer looking for inset or frameless cabinets versus a standard framed cabinet.

Of course, each brand has its own distinctive qualities so let’s talk about what makes these high-end cabinets true luxury goods for today’s modern homes.

Rutt

Rutt Handcrafted Cabinetry is one of the most well-known luxury cabinet brands in the U.S. They have a longstanding reputation as a timeless brand of integrity, offering unparalleled capabilities and endless possibilities. Some of the offerings unique to the Rutt brand are as follows:

Hand-selected and hand-matched materials

Precision-fitted hand-finished cabinet corners

Patented dove-tail drawer boxes

1” thick cabinet doors

Trendsetting door styles

Exotic woods

Patented door styles

These are just a few of the features that set Rutt apart from other cabinet lines. Rutt Hand Crafted Cabinetry is truly the elite cabinet line for those unaccustomed to compromise!

Crestwood, Inc.

Crestwood has been making fine custom cabinetry since 1969, and French’s Cabinet Gallery, LLC has been designing and selling their cabinets for over 20 years! They offer inset, frameless, and full overlay cabinets, as well as a wide variety of unique door styles and custom finishes. They also have an extensive offering of contemporary/modern options. Crestwood is priced affordably for the value therefore they are our leading custom cabinet line.

Candlelight Cabinetry

If you like euro-overlay frames, then you’ll love Candlelight Cabinetry. Euro-overlay frames make the cabinet appear as if it’s frameless, revealing little to none of the face frame. Candlelight Cabinetry achieves this look in a masterful way that highlights the integrity of the cabinet’s design. When you choose to purchase Candlelight cabinetry from our team at French’s Cabinet Gallery, LLC you’ll have access to an expansive color selection and wide variety of door styles. Inset cabinetry is also available with Candlelight.

You can count on all these cabinet lines to be extremely high quality, but you also need an experienced design and installation team. At French’s, we pride ourselves in offering the best of both!

More Great Choices at French’s Cabinets

Super luxury cabinetry not in your budget? Don’t worry. In addition to high-end cabinetry, we also offer customers many more quality cabinet brands including Koch Classic, Wynnbrooke Cabinetry, and – for customers who need the most affordable option or fastest turn-around time – Koch Express and Wolf Classic! At French’s Cabinet Gallery, LLC we have a cabinet line to fit every style and budget. Many of the fabulous kitchens seen on our website and Instagram account are these more affordable cabinet lines. You’d never know! Our excellent design staff works magic to create amazing kitchens and baths you can be proud to have in your home.

Order the Best Premium Cabinets Through French’s Cabinets

Contact us today to see how we can make your cabinet dreams a reality! You’re only a few simple steps away from a luxury home makeover with cabinets by French’s Cabinet Gallery, LLC. Our representatives are standing by and waiting to assist you. Call (615) 371-8385 for an appointment.

Have a question for French’s Cabinet Gallery,LLC? Fill out the form below:

<br>





