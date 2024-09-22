Hideaway Circus Coming to Murfreesboro

Hideaway Circus is coming to Murfreesboro’s Hop Springs Beer Park September 26 – 29.

Hideaway Circus is a circus, dance, and multi-media producing company founded and run by Brooklyn-based creators Josh & Lyndsay Aviner. They will present their “Canvas Sky” show, which features a tale exploring the themes of self acceptance and uplifting one another. The show follows the story of a circus troupe where the clown struggles to ‘fit in’ and find his voice, until he gets a little help from a friend who has already figured out how to embrace what makes her wonderful and unique.

The circus performance takes place outdoors in an open-air setting, so dress appropriately for the weather conditions. The performance area is not covered.

Purchase tickets here.

Seating Options:

General Admission “Bring Your Own Seat”: The most affordable option allows you to bring your own portable folding chair or blanket to the performance. Sit back, relax, and take in the breathtaking show from your own cozy setup!

Premium Seating: Upgrade to our Premium Seating and enjoy the show in style! These tickets include a comfortable outdoor spectator lawn chair with excellent views of the stage. You’ll be able to immerse yourself in the magic without worrying about finding the perfect spot.

VIP Seating: Treat yourself to the ultimate circus experience with VIP tickets! Not only will you enjoy the show from the most padded and comfortable chairs, but you’ll also be seated in the prime center front location, giving you unparalleled views of the mesmerizing performances.

The performance runs approximately 2 hours with a 20 minute intermission.

Special effects including fog and strobe lights are used during the show.

Ticket prices range from $25 – $81.

Hop Springs Beer Park is located at 6790 John Bragg Highway Murfreesboro, TN 37127.

Purchase tickets here.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email