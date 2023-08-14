Heroes Lawn Care and Blingle Premier Lighting to Hold Grand Opening Celebration

Family-owned and locally operated Heroes Lawn Care and Blingle Premier Lighting are celebrating their official grand openings on August 22, 2023, from 4-7 p.m. at the Cool Springs House with a giving event for the family’s favorite nonprofit. The two companies are owned by the same parent company, Beam Brands. Franklin parents Todd and Shannon Lawrence are the founders of the parent company and much like the family they started 28 years ago, they’re raising the portfolio companies to be excellent members of the community.

“The BEAM in Beam Brands represents the first initial of each of our kids’ first names: Blake, Ellie, Avery Grace, and Maddie,” said Todd. “Our vision is to build a family business that serves our neighbors and upholds our values as a family.”

The Lawrences have committed to going above and beyond to serve their customers and community in memorable ways. Their emphasis on creating a positive impact on the community around them is a driving force. Todd sits on the board for Make-A-Wish Middle Tennessee and his businesses are active supporters of the charity.

“In celebration of our grand openings, we’re excited to donate 10% of all sales generated from August 22-31 to Make-A-Wish Middle Tennessee,” said Todd. “Make-A-Wish Middle Tennessee supports local families in amazing ways and we’re honored to play a small part in that mission.”

The joint reception will be complete with free snow cones from Retro Sno and light refreshments and snacks. Whit Hubner from Hippie Radio 94.5FM will be live broadcasting from the event and supplying the music for the afternoon.

About Blingle Premier Lighting and Heroes Lawn Care

Blingle Premier Lighting is a team of local lighting professionals committed to providing enjoyment, safety and security through illumination. For more information, visit www.blingle.com/nashville-west-Tennessee. Heroes Lawn Care of Southwest Nashville is a family owned and operated lawn service company offering fertilization, irrigation, pet waste removal, and mosquito prevention. For more information, visit www.heroeslawncare.com/southwest-nashville-tennessee.