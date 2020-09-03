Hernia Pain? Robotic-Assisted Surgery Is Changing Outcomes

Painful bulge or swelling? It might not just be something you ate. Hernia pain keeps thousands of Americans from enjoying an active lifestyle. Now, patients at Williamson Medical Center have access to robotic-assisted hernia repair surgery. This technology lends itself to faster recovery, less pain and lower risk of infection when compared to open surgery.

A hernia is a small defect in the anatomy (typically in the groin or abdomen) that occurs when fatty tissue, intestine or part of an organ squeezes through an abnormal opening. In some cases, the intestine or tissue may become trapped on the other side of the muscle or tissue that is supposed to hold it in place.

Approximately one million hernia repairs are performed each year in the United States. Surgeons at Williamson Medical Center frequently perform hernia repair using an advanced, robotic-assisted surgical technique known as “extended-view, totally extraperitoneal (eTEP) hernia repair.”

Using this approach, the surgeon is able to repair the hernia with robotic surgical tools through three to five tiny incisions – as opposed to one large incision. During an eTEP hernia repair, the surgeon returns the protruding tissue to its proper place, closes the hernia, and inserts a surgical mesh that supports the tissue as it regrows and strengthens.

This technique offers patients many potential benefits, including a faster recovery, less pain and less risk of postoperative infection. Surgeons also benefit from having incredible visualization of the surgical field via the tiny high definition cameras that are used during the procedure.

Many patients are able to leave Williamson Medical Center the same day as their surgery, allowing them to recover at home – often with very little pain medication required. Robotic-assisted hernia repair surgery is growing in popularity as more patients realize how quickly they can return to a pain-free active lifestyle. For more information, visit https://williamsonmedicalcenter.org/robotics.