Hermitage Hotel Hosts Afternoon Tea for Women’s History Month

March is Women’s History Month, and to celebrate The Hermitage Hotel’s special role in the suffrage movement, the historic property is hosting “Yellow Rose Afternoon Tea, Celebrating Women’s History Month.”

You can experience afternoon tea every Friday – Sunday at 2 pm as you step back in time to the beginnings of the Women’s Suffrage Movement, which started over a simple afternoon tea amongst five women discussing moral and political injustices towards women, by enjoying a collection of tea sandwiches, scones and pastries while listening to the tales of the storied history of the movement and The Hermitage Hotel through the eyes of Anne Dallas Dudley, founder the Nashville Equal Suffrage League.

Full details of the tea service can be seen below.

During the afternoon tea event you will receive a glass of champagne, a commemorative keepsake menu while listening to stories from “Anne Dallas Dudley” and take home a yellow rose gift.

Cost is $75 per person, $35 per child, ten and under plus tax & 18% gratuity. The Hermitage Hotel offers complimentary valet parking.

Reservations are required as space is limited, call 615-345-7108 or send an email to [email protected] to ensure your spot. Space is limited and masks are required when not seated.