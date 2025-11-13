Hermitage Hotel Announces Partnership with Photographer Timothy White

The Hermitage Hotel, a National Historic Landmark and Nashville’s most storied hotel, proudly announces an exclusive artistic partnership with award-winning fine art photographer Timothy White. This collaboration introduces a bespoke exhibition of White’s celebrated celebrity portraits, transforming the hotel’s grand entrance, bar, and signature restaurant into a living gallery that honors both Nashville’s cultural legacy and The Hermitage Hotel’s place at its heart.

Since opening its doors in 1910, The Hermitage Hotel has stood as Nashville’s original “million-dollar property” and has served as a gathering place where history is made. From civic leaders and visiting dignitaries to music legends and global icons, the hotel has long been a backdrop to the city’s story. In much the same way, Timothy White has chronicled more than four decades of cultural history through striking, narrative-driven portraits of the world’s most celebrated figures.

“For more than 114 years, The Hermitage Hotel has been a stage for history and a home for visionaries, artists, and leaders,” said Dee Patel, Managing Director of The Hermitage Hotel. “Timothy White’s portraits capture the same spirit of influence and artistry that has always lived within these walls. Together, we’re honoring Nashville’s legacy while creating an experience that invites our guests and neighbors to see history and culture come alive in a new way.”

The curated collection, exclusive to The Hermitage Hotel, marks a first-of-its-kind collaboration for the property. By integrating White’s evocative imagery into its signature restaurant, Drusie & Darr by Jean-Georges, the hotel extends its legacy as a cultural cornerstone of Music City, reaffirming its role as both a destination for travelers and a gathering place for the Nashville community. The exhibit showcases 22 portraits, including icons such as Bruce Springsteen, Miley Cyrus, Dolly Parton, Jon Bon Jovi, Shania Twain, and Keith Urban, many with ties to the hotel as past guests.

“Nashville has always been a place where artistry and storytelling thrive, and The Hermitage Hotel embodies that spirit,” said Timothy White. “The Hermitage Hotel is steeped in history and storytelling, which resonates deeply with the narratives I strive to capture in my work. To showcase these portraits here feels like an extension of that history, a dialogue between the past and the present.”

The exhibition will remain on permanent display within Drusie & Darr offering guests and visitors alike an intimate opportunity to experience White’s legendary body of work, a fitting tribute to a city and a hotel that continue to shape cultural history.

