Hermes Sets Open Date for Nashville Location

The luxury store Hermes has shared on its website the opening date for its first Tennessee location

After announcing the opening in August 2024, the store is set to open on Saturday, October 18th at 510 Houston Street, Nashville.

The 8,500-square-foot store will be located in the Wedgewood-Houston neighborhood. Nashville-bas ed developer AJ Capital secured the lease in the May Hosiery Mills campus.

There are no details at this time about a grand opening or opening day events. Hours shown for operation will be Tuesday- Saturday, 11 am – 7 pm, and Sunday, 11 am – 6 pm.

