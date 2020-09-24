Heritage of Brentwood Hosts Free Series of Aging-Related Webinars

A four-week series of informational webinars targeted to those interested in retirement planning and aging issues begins Thursday, Sept. 24. Senior living expert Brad Breeding will kick the series off with a presentation focused on the differences between the many senior living options available today.

The Heritage of Brentwood is hosting the free, online events. With the exception of the kick-off event, each one-hour webinar is being presented twice to offer scheduling flexibility. Here’s the lineup:

Making Sense of Retirement Living, 10 a.m., Sept. 24. Breeding, a certified financial planner, founder and president of MyLifeSite.net and author of “What’s the Deal with Retirement Communities” (2017, People Tested Media, $14.95) will offer expert, unbiased answers on senior living options and explain terms and contract options. He also will explain the special value of a LifeCare™ agreement.

“Ten Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s, 1 p.m., Sept. 20 and Sept. 30, will review the warning signs of Alzheimer’s disease and explain how these signs differ from normal aging. It will also cover how to recognize the signs in yourself and others. People diagnosed with Alzheimer’s will take part in presentation.

Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body, 1 p.m., Oct. 6 and Oct. 7, will focus on research in the areas of diet and nutrition, exercise, cognitive activity, and social engagement while using hands-on tools to help incorporate these recommendations into a plan for healthy aging.

Dementia Conversations, 1 p.m., Oct. 14 and 15, will offer tips on how to have honest and caring conversations with family members about the challenging and uncomfortable topics of going to the doctor, deciding when to stop driving, and making legal and financial plans.

To RSVP for any or all of the webinars, visit www.TheHeritageLCS.com/events, email [email protected] or call (615) 507-2686 to register or for more information.

About The Heritage at Brentwood

The Heritage at Brentwood, an LCS community, offers independent living, assisted living and temporary and long-term skilled nursing care on its 48-acre campus located just east of I-65 in Brentwood. As Williamson County’s only true LifeCare™ community, residents “buy in” to their choice of independent living apartments or villas. Residents have convenient access to long-term on-site health care, if needed, with no significant additional cost beyond their monthly fee. Upon departure, up to 90 percent of the entrance payment “buy in” is returned to the resident or their estate. To set up a virtual or socially distanced in-person tour, call 615-507-2686.