Heritage Middle Receives STEM Donation

The STEM program at Heritage Middle School is getting a big boost thanks to a generous donation.

On November 6, representatives from USG Corporation presented the school with a check for $5,000. HMS STEM Teacher Sarah Fischer says the money will be used to start a coding drone team at the school.

“An employee with USG named Jeff Zunk volunteered to help judge our STEM fair last year,” said Fischer. “He was so impressed by our students that he nominated us for a grant through his company which we won!”

Fischer says the school may also use some of the funds to create additional robotics and rocketry lessons within the STEM club.

“We’re going to work closely with WCS STEM Director Eric Harvey to plan rich, STEM-focused lessons that will benefit all of our students,” said Fischer. “We are so grateful for Mr. Zunk and USG, and we can’t wait to see all the ways this donation will help our students.”

Source: WCS

