Heritage Middle Fine Arts End Year on High Note

The fine arts programs at Heritage Middle School are striking all the right notes.

On May 17, the eighth-grade choir earned first place overall at the Music in the Parks Festival at Kentucky Kingdom. The program, which is led by Raymond Meza, received a superior rating and a 9.5/10 score, earning it first place in its class.

In April, the HMS orchestra program, led by Sarah Newman, traveled to the Southern Star Music Festival at Six Flags Over Georgia. Both the sixth-grade orchestra and the seventh and eighth grade orchestra earned Gold Standard trophies. Additionally, the seventh and eighth grade orchestra brought home the coveted Overall Sweepstakes Award, recognizing that group as the top-rated orchestra of the day.

Last but not least, the HMS seventh and eighth grade band, led by Austin Vogt, performed at Dollywood’s Music in the Parks competition on May 3. The band received a superior rating and placed second among all middle schools.

“Our music programs are firing on all cylinders,” said Meza. “One of the main reasons they continue to flourish is because of the incredible support they receive from our administrative team. Their efforts and value in the arts programs at HMS are what help us to thrive.”

According to Meza, nearly 50 percent of the HMS student body participates in either band, choir or orchestra.

Source: WCS

