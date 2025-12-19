Heritage Middle Choir Shines on Bridgestone Arena Stage

The Heritage Middle School Choir took center stage at Bridgestone Arena on December 7 as they performed for nearly 20,000 people at the Tommee Profitt concert.

Thirty-five Heritage Middle students performed alongside a live orchestra and band, joining Profitt and his touring ensemble of 10 additional singers. The once-in-a-lifetime opportunity gave students invaluable exposure to professional-level performance and production on one of Nashville’s largest stages.

“It was a phenomenal experience,” said HMS Choir Director Raymond Meza. “The students learned so much about performing and seeing firsthand how an event of that magnitude comes together. I am so proud of them.”

Source: WCS

