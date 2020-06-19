



The 2020 Heritage Foundation Preservation Awards were held virtually this week.

The award categories recognize the vision of those who help support and further the mission of the Heritage Foundation in protecting and preserving historical structures in Williamson County.

Award categories consist of restoration, rehabilitation, craftsperson and heritage preservation as well as the return of a previous category that recognizes infill projects in historic districts.

Winners: Infill Project – Renasant Bank in downtown Franklin

Preservation Through Rehablition – Puckett’s Leipers Fork

Craftperson – Centerstone Presbyterian Church

Preservation Through Restoration – Slave Dwelling at Ravenswood Mansion

Two Honorable Mentions – Historic 5th Square Mixed-Use Building and David McEwen House at Vanderbilt Legends Club

Mary Pearce Legacy Award – Each year, The Mary Pearce Legacy Award is given to an individual. This year’s award was given to Emily Magid.

Heritage Foundation Board, David Garrett presented the award to Magid stated, “This year’s recipient has created a legacy of service, philanthropy, and making our community a bit more colorful. She has served a total of 18 years as a member of the Heritage Foundation Board, has volunteered faithfully on Tuesday’s at our office since l1988. She started when our office was in the old post office. She said everyone came through there every Tuesday… it was like the Silk Road of Franklin. She is the reason the Franklin Theatre was saved. She also has her name on the Heritage Foundation’s office with her great friends,the LeHews, and she has given a major gift that will allow for the restoration of the Lee Buckner school at Franklin Grove. Of course, I must also mention her service on countless boards and her generosity to so many other organizations. ”

Magid is known for her tie-dye ensembles, it’s actually her signature look. Garrett went on to say, “Lastly, I must mention her signature tie-dye ensembles. In fact, the 45th Annual Heritage Ball was described as drenched in color with its elegant interpretation of tie-dye.”

Heritage Foundation’s next virtual event will be Friday, June 26 from 1 pm – 5 pm with keynote speaker Tom Mayes, author of “Why Old Places Matter.”

Tickets are $20 with discounted rates for Heritage Foundation members. Register for the event here.



