Heritage Foundation Reveals Plans for McConnell House

The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County announced plans for the recent purchase of the McConnell House in downtown Franklin at 108 Bridge Street.

Sitting right next door to the Heritage Foundation headquarters, on Monday the historic building has a new name -The History & Culture Center of Williamson County, an interactive state-of-the-art interactive exhibit sharing a comprehensive view of the county’s history.

In addition, the historic three-story building will be available in July 2022 for private event rentals. The exhibit is expected to open in Spring 2023. With the addition of private rentals at this space, the Heritage Foundation shared it will not be pursuing rezoning of Franklin Grove formerly O’More College of Design as they are no longer planning to construct a formerly proposed new hall.

Built in 1803, the building originally was White’s Tavern & Inn. At one point, it was owned by Wiliamson County who constructed a three story jail. In 1980, the building was home to a community center, followed by Matrix Enterprises cable TV company, Battle Ground Brewery, Monell’s Restaurant, and most recently McConnell House event venue and headquarters.

“Today is a landmark day in the 55-year history of the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County,” stated Bari Beasley, president & CEO of the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County. “The History & Culture Center becomes our fourth division alongside The Franklin Theatre, Downtown Franklin Association, and Franklin Grove Estate & Gardens. It is another shining example of preserving a historic place and ensuring that it will benefit the entire community for generations to come.”

Those interested in rental of The History & Culture Center of Williamson County should visit the website here.

See photos of The History & Culture Center of Williamson County below.