Heritage Foundation Partners with Jackson National Life

The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, TN, and Jackson National Life Insurance Company (Jackson®) are excited to announce their partnership for 2021, which continues the 10-year tradition of support for the historic Franklin Theatre, a division of the Heritage Foundation.

Jackson initially partnered with The Franklin Theatre in 2011 when the theater reopened after the Heritage Foundation’s acquisition and renovation and has been its biggest corporate community supporter ever since.

“The Franklin Theatre exemplifies what so many of us love about historic downtown Franklin,” said Niya Moon, Corporate Philanthropy Manager at Jackson. “It’s a terrific community space to enjoy great performances and time together. We are thrilled to see the theater reopening and to help reinvigorate this historic venue with dynamic new programming, the FT Live concerts and some fun events which will be announced soon.”

The Franklin Theatre has been hosting limited capacity live shows, movies, and private rentals this year as part of a phased reopening plan. The theater has announced full capacity showings beginning in July with full programming in swing this summer.

“We are so excited to fill this beautiful theater with people again and that is something we simply could not do without the amazing support of our partners at Jackson,” said Heritage Foundation President and CEO Bari Beasley. “They have been an extraordinary partner for a decade, and we couldn’t be more excited to have them back with us in 2021 as we work to fully reopen and launch exciting new programming and events as we celebrate our beloved ‘crown jewel of Main Street’.”

The Franklin Theatre recently announced a week of “pay-what-you-can” movies through June 6 and many other live shows have been rescheduled. Check the website at www.franklintheatre.com for dates and additional information. For more information on Jackson®, visit their website at www.jackson.com.