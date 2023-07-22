Heritage Foundation Opposes Middle Eight Development

The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County announced its opposition to the Middle Eight development. Middle Eight is a new multi-family residential project on the property of Toby and Amanda McKeehan at the corner of Franklin Road and Liberty Pike across from The Factory.

“After careful and continued review of the proposal and interactions with the Middle Eight development team, the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County must stand in opposition to the current proposal for Middle Eight,” said Bari Beasley, President and CEO of the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County in a release. “We respect the individuals in the development and understand Franklin’s growth pressures, but the project shifted in ways that will have lasting negative impacts within the historic Franklin Road corridor and its surrounding neighborhoods. It is a dangerous precedent to set without further community consideration.”

The Foundation noted their concerns for the development and offered recommendations for the development to return to Historic Zoning Commission.

The proposed height and massing with preliminary approval by the Historic Zoning Commission;

The Middle Eight development plan advancing before the impending approval of Envision Franklin, which is a community document to guide appropriate growth;

Nearly 3.5 acres of the Middle Eight 's 7.2 acres are in a historic overlay, including where the largest multi-family buildings are planned which could jeopardize the historic Truett House's current National Register of Historic Places standing;

As a known historically significant area which included multiple Civil War regimental encampments and an African American refugee camp in 1863 among other important historic sites, no archaeological work has been done to preserve this information or history by the Middle Eight developers; and

With a natural 26-foot slope between Liberty Pike to Old Liberty Pike, blasting for a large multi-storied underground parking garage would likely increase flooding and threaten neighboring historic structures.

Toby and Amanda McKeehan released a statement regarding Middle Eight, “Over the past few months, we’ve met with scores of neighbors and Franklin residents, and while not everyone has supported The Middle Eight, we have been surprised at the overall positive reception to our project. For over two years, we have worked closely with the city staff and elected officials to ensure that The Middle Eight meets their full expectations as we move through the approval process. We have been diligent to ensure that we have met or exceeded all existing guidelines and procedures. Since approximately half of the land lies within Franklin’s Historic Overlay, we spent four months with the experts on the Historic Zoning Commission Board as they reviewed our plans and considered the historical context of the location, and they provided a preliminary approval for the vision for the land in February of 2023. We’d like to note that as Franklin residents, who will continue to live in the Truett House, we humbly submit a vision for the land that we hope will be a beautiful addition to Franklin.”

In addition, Toby and Amanda consulted with Eric Jacbon, CEO of Battle of Franklin, sharing his statement on the property. “…I have yet to see evidence to support some of what has been claimed about the 7+ acre tract slated for development. While it is true that there is historic value because the property was once owned by Alpheus Truett, whose story is pretty straightforward, the most important historic asset is his home, which of course you own.”

Jacobson continued,” As we also discussed, the Battle of Franklin did not occur on the property. Yes, Gen. John Schofield was present in the home for a bit prior to the battle. Yes, both armies marched north on and along Franklin Pike that night and over the next 48 hours. Yes, both armies raced south on and along the road two weeks later, after the Battle of Nashville. However, those events have little bearing on the 7+ acre tract. If an argument is made that such action(s) creates critical historic importance, then the same argument could be made for any piece of property along Franklin/Columbia Pike both north and south of town for several miles.”

In regards to the African American refugee camp, Jacobson added, “Over the past couple of weeks I have heard claims that there was a ‘contraband,’ or escaped/runaway slave encampment on the 7+ acre tract. Again, I know of no such contemporary evidence. In fact, it is well know that men, women, and children who had fled to freedom from the rural areas of Williamson County and were flocking into Franklin by the thousands as the spring of 1863 unfolded were largely processed and moved onto Nashville. Some of the men later became USCTs and others moved north to work on forts like Negley, Casino, and Morton outside Nashville. There is no doubt that small contraband camps popped up around Franklin.”

To learn more about Middle Eight, visit its website here.