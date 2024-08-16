Heritage Foundation of Williamson County to Hold Town Hall in Spring Hill

As part of the Preserve Williamson campaign, the next community gathering to discuss preservation within Williamson County will take place on Thursday, August 29, from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. in Spring Hill. This event will cover ongoing preservation efforts and projects within the community. Registration is free, and the event will take place at Grace Episcopal Church.

“We are thrilled to be hosting another community Town Hall gathering,” said Anna Marcum, Senior Director of Preservation. “Our last event in Nolensville was well received and attended, and we look forward to discussing projects and the importance of preservation with the Spring Hill community and continuing preservation momentum throughout our region. We’re grateful for Alicia Fitts and the Spring Hill Historic Commission’s support and partnership.”

The event is part of Preserve Williamson, which is the Heritage Foundation’s community-centered campaign to safeguard Williamson County’s quality of life by protecting greenspace, the built environment, and championing smart growth.

It will be a public forum free to attend for the community and a place to learn more about advocacy for preservation. During the event, attendees can expect to hear updates on important projects and initiatives and be able to take part in a detailed Q&A.

The event will take place on Thursday, August 29, from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. at Grace Episcopal Church, 5291 Main Street, Spring Hill, TN 37174. Registration can be completed here.

