Heritage Foundation of Williamson County Names Three New Board Members

The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County today announced that three distinguished professionals and community leaders have joined the Board of Directors. The additions are:

Paul Jankowski, founder and CEO, New Heartland Group

Brent Bowman, partner, Holland & Knight

David Jackson, MBA, CFP, managing partner, Southern Springs Capital Group

“Paul, Brent, and David are all dynamic leaders in their fields and, more importantly, committed and dedicated members of our community,” said Bari Beasley, president and CEO of the Heritage Foundation. “As the Heritage Foundation embarks on its biggest and boldest year yet, adding them to our Board of Directors will pay incredible strategic dividends and aid us in accomplishing our ambitious goals and initiatives. I’m pleased to welcome them to the tremendously talented group of board members who so generously support our organization.”

The new board members join the Heritage Foundation during a time of significant growth and opportunity. The organization has recently broken ground on Franklin Grove Estate & Gardens, and is preparing to open The Moore-Morris History and Culture Center of Williamson County, TN.

Learn more about these new board members:

Paul Jankowski

Paul Jankowski is a recognized brand builder, thought leader, speaker and Forbes contributor on marketing, and creating culturally relevant messaging. His expertise lies in all aspects of global brand development, as the founder of Nashville-based New Heartland Group and previously having served as CMO at Elvis Presley Enterprises, VP/Media Marketing at SFX Entertainment (Live Nation), Director, Global Entertainment Relations at Gibson Guitar Corp., and in Pop/Rock Promotion/Marketing at MCA Records and SBK Records.

He co-founded and served as volunteer Executive Director of the Nashville chapter of the TJ Martell Foundation, one of the music industry’s biggest charities for leukemia, AIDS and cancer research. He is a member of the Country Music Association and was a certified NFL agent. Jankowski received his B.S. degree in Communications/Advertising from the University of Tennessee, and lives with his wife and four children outside of Nashville. He is the author of three books on the role culture, core values and lifestyle passion has in building brands.

Brent Bowman

Brent Bowman is a healthcare attorney in Holland & Knight’s Nashville office. He advises clients on securities offerings and strategic transactions, and assists healthcare providers with joint ventures, acquisitions or dispositions.

Bowman has represented a wide range of clients, including healthcare companies and manufacturing companies. Previously, he was a software consultant for Aspect Communications (formerly TCS Management Group) for four years.

He graduated from the University of Tennessee College of Law, J.D., cum laude, after earning his B.A. from Vanderbilt University. He is an alumnus of Battle Ground Academy, where he has previously served as Alumni Board President.

David Jackson, MBA, CFP

David Jackson is a certified financial planning practitioner with more than 25 years of experience in the financial services industry. He has extensive knowledge of retirement planning, estate planning, benefits planning, tax planning, investment management, and insurance planning.

Before founding Southern Springs Capital Group, Jackson worked at Merrill Lynch for two decades, most recently as a first vice president. He earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Middle Tennessee State University and an MBA from Vanderbilt University’s Owen Graduate School of Management. Today, Jackson is a member of The Owen Circle, the Owen School’s donor society.

Originally from Springfield, Tennessee, Jackson previously served on the board of the Nashville Repertory Theatre and currently serves on its Advisory Council.