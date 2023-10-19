Heritage Foundation of Williamson County Collaborates with Vanderbilt University

The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County announced an exciting collaboration with Vanderbilt University to support the Heritage Foundation’s upcoming History and Culture Center of Williamson County.

“We could not have found a more perfect partner than Vanderbilt University to launch and advance the mission of the History and Culture Center of Williamson County,” said Bari Beasley, president and CEO of the Heritage Foundation. “Celebrating its 150th anniversary, Vanderbilt has long been a steward of education at all levels and community engagement, making an irrevocable positive impact on our region and beyond. Their commitment validates our vision for the center, and their partnership raises the profile of exhibits and programming we can offer to this region of Tennessee.”

As part of the collaboration with the History and Culture Center, Vanderbilt will play an active role in research and planning for exhibitions and public programming and will place a faculty member on the History and Culture Center’s advisory board, among other important opportunities.

“Vanderbilt University is proud to collaborate with the History and Culture Center of Williamson County,” said J. Nathan Green, vice chancellor for government and community relations. “We’re excited to take an active role in supporting the center’s mission to honor and share stories of the people and places that comprise the fabric of our community today. We look forward to working closely with the Heritage Foundation and the Williamson County community to enrich the understanding of our shared history, allowing us to further reveal our past and revel in our future.”

Housed within a 1905 National Register of Historic Places building at 108 Bridge St. in Franklin, the 6,000-square-foot History and Culture Center of Williamson County will serve as a gateway to Middle Tennessee’s historic people, places and stories that engage, inspire and impact our collective future.

Plans are underway for the History and Culture Center to open in the fourth quarter of 2023.