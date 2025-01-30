Heritage Foundation of Wiliamson County Elects New Board Members

The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, the 58-year-old nonprofit committed to preserving Williamson County’s architectural, geographic, and cultural heritage, has elected seven new board members. In addition to the new appointments, William C. Scales Jr., an attorney with GSRM Law specializing in business, commercial and real estate litigation, who has served on the board since 2020, will serve as the organization’s Chairman of the Board.

The new additions to the board are:

Lee Locke Kennedy, Owner of Leiper’s Fork Distillery

Larry Keele, Advisory Partner, Oaktree Capital Management

Jennifer Parker, Owner of Park Haven Interiors

Perry Schonfeld, Principal and COO – LBA Realty | LBA Logistics

Dr. Susan West, Chief of Staff and Executive Vice President for Administration at Belmont University

Jeffrey Welk, CEO & Owner of Jevo

Hunter Jones, management consultant with Ernst & Young

“We are thrilled to welcome these esteemed community leaders to our Board and know they will serve this community well. We’re especially pleased to welcome William as Chairman during perhaps the most important time in our history, as we embark on initiatives and endeavors that will strengthen the Williamson County story and community for generations to come,” said Bari Beasley, president and CEO of the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County. “Each board member brings a unique and valuable skill set to our organization, and we look forward to their guidance and expertise. Last year was a year of tremendous growth for The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, and we look forward to accomplishing much more in 2025 and beyond.”

Scales takes over as Board Chair from David Garrett, who served in the role for eight years and oversaw some of the Foundation’s most transformative efforts, including the acquisition of Franklin Grove, preservation of the Lee-Buckner Rosenwald School, and the creation of the Moore-Morris History & Culture Center of Williamson County.

“On behalf of our volunteers, donors and staff, I want to extend our deepest gratitude to David Garrett for his leadership and unwavering dedication during his term as Board Chair,” Beasley said. “David’s vision, guidance and generosity have been instrumental in advancing our mission and securing our future. His strategic thinking and commitment to our values have helped shape the Foundation into what it is today. As he transitions off the board, we are profoundly thankful for his service and the enduring impact of his contributions. David’s legacy will continue to inspire us all as we move forward.”

The Board of Directors plays a pivotal role in directing the strategic growth of the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County which includes its core preservation work, Preserve Williamson, which drives vital advocacy, education, and preservation initiatives, as well as its four Divisions: The Franklin Theatre, which contributes almost $5 million annually to the local economy; the Downtown Franklin Association, which supports the 200 business owners who make shopping in Franklin magical along with free community events such as Main Street Festival, Pumpkinfest and Dickens of a Christmas, which contribute $10 million annually to the local economy; The Moore-Morris History and Culture Center, the country’s only immersive center for history and education; and Franklin Grove Estates & Gardens, an educational and cultural amenity which is currently under construction.

For more information on donating, visit: https://williamsonheritage.org/donate/.

