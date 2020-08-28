Heritage Foundation Names Notable Leaders for Theatre Board

The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, TN has appointed a new Advisory Board for The Franklin Theatre with 16 board members representing a rich portfolio of experience in entertainment, marketing and non-profit industries, announced Bari Beasley, Heritage Foundation CEO. The Advisory Board will work with The Franklin Theatre and the Heritage Foundation teams over the next several years to support long-term vision and planning.

“We couldn’t be prouder of this group of talented people who have stepped up to serve and support our beloved historic downtown theatre and the Heritage Foundation. The combined experience, talent and passion of these 16 people will be a key factor in our strategic planning, fundraising and programming for long-term vision of The Franklin Theatre. With this talented team rallying for us, the sky’s the limit for the possibilities,” says Beasley.

The Franklin Theatre Advisory Board, August 2020

CHAIR Jennifer Parker. A resident of Franklin for more than 20 years and owner of Parker Haven Interiors, Jennifer Parker brings more than a decade working in the Nashville music industry with artist labels, management companies, recording studios, and branded artist events and marketing. A Leadership Music graduate, she serves on the Heritage Foundation Board as the VP of The Franklin Theater, as well as the Board of Studio Tenn.

Trey Bruce . An Emmy Award-winning American songwriter, Trey Bruce has written eight Billboard Number One singles with songs performed by Randy Travis, Diamond Rio, Roy Parnell, among others. He has also co-written numerous Top 10 singles for artists including Faith Hill, Leann Rimes, Trisha Yearwood, Trace Adkins, Reba McEntire and Carrie Underwood.

Ramon Cisneros . A specialist in marketing and engagement for Latinos in the U.S. and Latin America, Ramon Cisneros is also a consultant for corporations nationwide. He has served on the boards of Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt, the Nashville Arts & Business Council, Nashville Symphony, Nashville Opera, Cheekwood, W.O. SMITH School of Music, Sister Cities of Franklin & Williamson County, Williamson Medical Center Foundation and many others. He is a graduate of Leadership Music.

Carla Denham . Carla Denham is a passionate brand campaign producer and marketing strategist with decades of achievement with major product, service and non-profit organizations globally. A veteran in the brand business, she has led and/or grown brand marketing agencies in the South, California and Hawaii and represented brands ranging from Philips Electronics, Chick-fil-A and Gymboree to World Vision, Soles4Souls and Feed the Children.

Fletcher Foster . One of the most connected music industry leaders serving on Nashville’s Music Row, Fletcher Foster has worked with almost every record label and publishing company across the nation, as well as artists that span genre and generation including Keith Urban, Garth Brooks, Kelsea Ballerini, Whitney Houston and Annie Lennox. Currently president/CEO of F2 Entertainment Group, he serves on numerous boards including the Academy of Country Music, Leadership Music, Make-a-Wish of Middle Tennessee and the Nashville Convention and Visitors Bureau Council.

David Garrett. A Franklin native and prominent family law attorney who manages the Franklin office of Cheatham, Palermo & Garrett, David Garrett serves as the current president of the Heritage Foundation Board. He also served as president of the Foundation’s board from 2007-2011 during the acquisition, restoration and reopening of The Franklin Theatre. Garrett also served on the Board of Trustees for Battle Ground Academy and is a recipient of the Heritage Foundation’s Patron’s Award and Franklin Tomorrow’s Anne T. Rutherford Exemplary Community Volunteer Award.

Dan Haseltine . Dan Haseltine is primary singer/songwriter for 4x GRAMMY AWARD winning band, Jars of Clay, and alt-synth pop trio, The Hawk in Paris. Dan has written 17 #1 radio singles and is the Composer for the highest grossing crowdfunded television show in history, The Chosen. He is the Founder and Sr. Development officer of the non-profit organization, Blood:Water and co-founder of local non-profit, The PUBLIC. Dan is also author of two acclaimed children’s picture books, “The One, The Only, Magnificent Me,” and “Lulu & the Long Walk.” He is a music producer, commercial jingle creator, speaker, songwriting coach and marketing consultant. and has lived in Franklin for 25 years with his family.

David Haskell. With more than 40 years of experience in the production business, David Haskell has served as a tour manager, production manager, front of house engineer and producer for several of the biggest names in the music industry. He began his storied career with the band Nantucket in 1978 and then went on to work with artists like Alabama, Kenny Chesney, Hall & Oates, Jim Nabors, Keb Mo and more. Haskell currently serves as president of Morris Light & Sound, a production partner of the Heritage Foundation and The Franklin Theatre.

Paul Jankowski . Paul Jankowski is a recognized expert in entertainment branding, and a thought leader, speaker and Forbes contributor on marketing and creating culturally relevant messaging in the New Heartland. His expertise in all aspects of global brand development is reflected as the founder of Nashville-based New Heartland Group and entertainment agency One Bullet Entertainment. He has served in leadership positions at Elvis Presley Enterprises, SFX Entertainment (Live Nation), Gibson Guitar Corp., MCA Records and SBK Records, and was a co-founder of the T.J. Martell Foundation.

Sherri Leathers . Sherri Leathers has more than 20 years of experience in arts programming, with an emphasis on performances for school and family audiences. She joined Shaw Entertainment Group in 2017 and is now working as the agent for the Southeast region and supporting other aspects of its operations including artist acquisition, development and retention and a variety of special projects.

Debbie Schwartz Linn . Debbie Schwartz Linn currently serves as Executive Director of Leadership Music and spent her early career with Sony Music in both New York and Nashville. Linn has developed brand partnerships for more than 20 artists including Kenny Chesney with JC Penney; Sara Evans with Libby’s, Maytag and Johnson & Johnson; Jake Owen with Lucky Jeans; Miranda Lambert with Vanity Clothing; and the Country Strong movie and soundtrack with Pepsi and Arby’s.

Matt Logan . A Tennessee native, Matt Logan worked on Broadway for years in costuming and casting for productions like The Lion King, The Phantom of the Opera and Spamalot. In 2009, he returned to the South and founded Studio Tenn in Franklin with Emmy Award-winning producer Philip Hall and Broadway actress Marguerite Hall. Since then, he has worked in the creative space with Reba McEntire and on many other special projects.

Dionne Lucas . Currently serving as the Director of Retail Marketing and Sales for the National Museum of African American Music, Dionne Lucas started her professional career in marketing with The Coca Cola Company. She has successfully launched and managed numerous brands and received multiple accolades for her work with RJ Reynolds’ subsidiary Lane Limited and Tantus Manufacturing.

Emily Magid . Emily Magid is a Middle Tennessee native and longtime Franklin resident and community advocate. For the Heritage Foundation, she’s best known as one of our most tenured volunteers, past board member, donor and one of the Foundation’s biggest cheerleaders. She also serves and supports many other local nonprofits and organizations including the Harpeth River Watershed Association, Franklin Housing Authority, Habitat for Humanity, BrightStone, Alcohol & Drug Council of Middle Tennessee, Williamson County Animal Center, Land Trust of Tennessee and others.

T.J. Portis . T.J. Portis has lived in the Williamson County community for decades and serves other nonprofit organizations like the Williamson County Library as a board member. She was highly recommended to the Foundation to serve on the Franklin Theatre advisory board by African American Heritage Society of Williamson County leader Alma McLemore.

Dan Rogers . A 20-year veteran of the beloved Grand Ole Opry, Dan Rogers currently serves as vice president and executive producer managing more than 200 performances annually. Rogers got his start at the Opry as a graduate intern and in his words, “…just never left. I came in at minimum wage, and with a lot to learn. But fortunately for me I was given the opportunity to learn on the job.”

The Franklin Theatre, an operating division of the Heritage Foundation, has temporarily suspended all programming until 2021 due to COVID-19 restrictions on live entertainment venues. The theatre continues to provide a platform for local philanthropic engagement and to offer diverse programming for all people in 2021 and beyond.