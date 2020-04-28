The Heritage Foundation has rescheduled its annual Preservation Awards to Tuesday, June 16, from 5:30 – 7 p.m and the event will take place online.

“This year’s Preservation Awards will carry on the same legacy as years’ past, just in a slightly different environment,” said director of preservation Blake Wintory, Ph.D. “This year’s awards ceremony will still consist of the same awards presented to outstanding preservation and restoration projects throughout Williamson County.”

The award categories recognize the vision of those who help support and further the mission of the Heritage Foundation in protecting and preserving historical structures in Williamson County.

CEO Bari Beasley said the Heritage Foundation looks forward to receiving these nominations every year.

“This year we can’t wait to see what types of nominees come in for thoughtful new construction projects,” she said. “We are even more excited to present these awards to the amazing individuals and groups who lead these preservation projects. Even though we are having to shift our presentation to being online this year, we still expect a great turnout to see these local projects receive the accolades they deserve.”

Nominations celebrating outstanding historic preservation projects in Williamson County will be accepted until 5 p.m. on May 8. You can nominate a qualifying project in multiple categories by clicking here: https://williamsonheritage. org/awards

Award categories consist of restoration, rehabilitation, craftsperson and heritage preservation as well as the return of a previous category that recognizes infill projects in historic districts.

The “Excellence in Infill in a Historic District” category recognizes new construction that complements the historic character of the surrounding buildings. Nominated projects should focus on creative design solutions for small-scale, compatible infill buildings in historic contexts. Residential, commercial, and mixed-use buildings are all eligible.

In 2019, the Heritage Foundation honored the 231 Public Square Building, where the rehabilitation of the 1972 Harpeth Bank took cues from photos of the old Arlington Hotel that once stood on the site. The result is a reimagined building that contributes to Franklin’s rich historic fabric.

Awards were also presented to the Vaughn-McCall home for rehabilitation, Tina and Roger Jones for the restoration of their 1 ½ bungalow in the Hincheyville Historic District, the Hard Bargain Association for Heritage Preservation and the Nolensville Historical Association for their work with the Morton-Brittain House.

A full description of the new categories for this year’s awards as well as the nomination/application forms can be found at WilliamsonHeritage.org/Awards.

Winners for the preservation awards are traditionally announced each May at the Foundation’s Annual Meeting which falls during the National Trust for Historic Preservation’s Preservation Month. Although delayed this year until June, the awards continue to be presented by the Heritage Foundation’s member events’ sponsor, Franklin Synergy Bank.

The Heritage Foundation, Franklin Theatre, Downtown Franklin Association and Franklin Grove Estate & Gardens staff, boards and members are encouraged to attend. Interested members of the general public are also welcome.

To reserve your spot in this first-of-its kind event, please visit our website at www.williamsonheritage.org/ events and click on the Preservation Awards. There you will be able to reserve your virtual ticket for the event. Only those who register will receive the login instructions closer to June.

To submit a nomination by May 8, click here: https://williamsonheritage. org/awards

For additional information, contact Director of Preservation Blake Wintory, Ph.D., at bwintory@williamsonheritage. org.