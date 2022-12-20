Heritage Foundation Announces Five New Board Members

The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County announces the appointment of five new members to its Board of Directors.

Joining the Board are Megan Alexander, Hunter Jones, Adam Sansiveri, Bo Segers, and Mark Sutton. Each member will provide operational governance and strategic counsel for the nonprofit organization.

“Williamson County has so many historic places and stories that live on today because of active devoted citizens who believe in the cause of historic preservation,” said Bari Beasley, President & CEO of the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County. “The Heritage Foundation is privileged to have a Board of Directors that give their time, talents, and acumen to guide the organization. The addition of Megan, Adam, Hunter, Bo, and Mark to our team further solidifies our ability to continue serving the preservation needs of the community.”

ABOUT THE BOARD MEMBERS

Megan Alexander – Megan is an Emmy®-nominated national TV Host, and 3x best-selling Author of the books “Faith in the Spotlight”, “One More Hug” and “The Magic of a Small Town Christmas”. She is a special correspondent for the nationally syndicated TV show “Inside Edition”. Previously, Megan was a Special Correspondent for CBS Television covering “Thursday Night Football.” She has her own production company that produces various media projects including the holiday travel show she hosts called “Small Town Christmas” on UPtv. Her very first job in Entertainment was at the Nashville company Metro Networks. Megan resides in Franklin with her husband Brian and three young children. They attend Bethel World Outreach Church in Brentwood. She graduated from Westmont College with a degree in Political Science. Megan’s Grandmother was born in Thompson’s Station in 1930, so Megan shares this is a “full circle moment” for her to join the Board of the Heritage Foundation and support a community she loves so dear.

Hunter Jones (Chair of the Heritage Foundation’s Next Gen group) – Hunter is a Senior Consultant in the Business Consulting – Transformation Design and Execution practice of Ernst & Young LLP. Also as a part of EY’s Food and Agribusiness sector team, he focuses on helping advance the food system through times of rapid disruption and growth. He received his B.S. in Animal Science and MBA in Entrepreneurship and Innovation from the University of Tennessee’s Herbert College of Agriculture and Haslam College of Business, respectively. Hunter assumes the Chair role for Next Gen, the Foundation’s young professionals membership group.

Adam C. Sansiveri – Adam is the Senior Managing Director and Head of the Nashville Private Client Group at AllianceBernstein. He is also a Broadway producer, film financier, tech entrepreneur, philanthropist, restaurateur and a renewable energy investor who has dedicated his passions and expertise to helping like-minded individuals manage and grow their wealth. Prior to joining the firm in 2010, he was a director of business development for Infinity Stages and, before that, worked as a Broadway producer and financier on over a dozen plays and musicals, which garnered multiple Tony Award nominations. Earlier, Adam founded RNA Designs, an arts-oriented design firm, and traveled the world as a classical vocalist, performing at the Verbier Festival, the Metropolitan Opera, Carnegie Hall, and Tanglewood. He holds a BS (cum laude) in biochemistry from Cornell University, where he was a two-time Ivy League track-and-field champion and was awarded the Academic All-American designation. Adam also holds an MBA in economics and media management from the Fordham University Graduate School of Business, where he graduated at the top of his class and received the Board of Advisors Award for highest academic and professional achievements. He currently serves on the Board of Directors for the Tennessee Performing Arts Center, Oz Arts, Studio Tenn, the Broadway Dreams Foundation and now The Heritage Foundation. Adam also serves on the Digital Media Advisory Council for the state of Tennessee and the Mayor’s Business Leader Council on Climate Change and Sustainability.

Bo Segers – Bo is the General Counsel for The Breakaway League, LLC. In this role, he has primary responsibility for the legal issues effecting the League. In addition, he assists its clients understand the implications of their retirement choices. He continues to work with a strong team of people whose goal is to help their clients succeed. He joined The Breakaway League LLC in January 2020, and continues his efforts to be a strong business partner and advisor.

Mark Sutton – Mark was named the Chairman of the International Paper Board of Directors on January 1, 2015, and CEO on November 1, 2014. Immediately prior to becoming CEO, he served as president and chief operating officer from June 1, 2014 to October 31, 2014 with responsibility for leading and running the company’s global businesses. He has been a member of the International Paper Board of Directors since June 1, 2014. Sutton serves on the Board of Directors for The Kroger Company (NYSE: KR). He is a member of the Business Roundtable and The Business Council. He also serves on the American Forest & Paper Association Board of Directors and the Memphis Tomorrow Board.

For more information about the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, TN, visit www.williamsonheritage.org.