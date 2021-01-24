Heritage Foundation Announces First Warwick Series 2021

The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, TN is excited to announce the first installment of the Warwick Lecture Series, named in honor of County Historian Rick Warwick.

The first quarterly event, which is free to the public, will be held virtually on Thursday, Feb. 25 at 6 p.m.

The event speaker will be Dr. Marquita Reed-Wright, collections manager for the newly opened National Museum of African American Music in Nashville. She will present on the museum’s mission to educate the world, preserve the legacy and celebrate the central role African Americans play in creating the American soundtrack.

Working with numerous historical, organizing such as MTSU Center for Historic Preservation, Fisk University Library and Special Collections, and Florida Division of Historical Resources, Reed-Wright has a background in education, collections management, curatorial management and exhibit design. Areas of research include 19th and 20th century African American history, 20th-century American popular culture, material culture, and museology.

“We are so excited to kick off our 2021 lecture series with a speaker the caliber of Dr. Reed-Wright,” said Heritage Foundation Director of Preservation, Blake Wintory, Ph.D. “This museum opening in downtown Nashville is going to do wonders for the preservation of African-American music and we can’t wait to hear from her about the collections and the plans for the museum.”

Dr. Reed-Wright will also discuss the new exhibits in her presentation: Harmony in collections: Managing and Building a Collection that reflects community and exhibition narrative.

To learn more about the National Museum of African American Music, go to https://nmaam.org/. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to learn more about the new museum in Nashville focused on music, history, and culture. This will be a virtual event and is free to anyone who registers. Details on how to join the meeting will be sent to all registered attendees prior to the event. To register, visit www.williamsonheritage.org/events.