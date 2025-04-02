Heritage Elementary Wins Battle of the Books

Heritage Elementary is the winner of this year’s WCS Elementary Battle of the Books.

A total of eight WCS elementary schools competed March 18 in a bracket-style tournament to see who could answer the most questions about five books. In the end, the HES Story Seekers narrowly defeated Thompson’s Station Elementary for the title.

“Battle of the Books is a wondrous event that I am proud to be a part of,” said HES Librarian Christy Schwab. “The energy from the school teams was off the charts. My students are already excited about reading other books from this year’s authors and discussing next year’s book choices.”

The schools that competed in this year’s district championship were Allendale, Amanda H. North, Bethesda, Chapman’s Retreat, Creekside, Heritage, Thompson’s Station and Sunset elementary schools.

