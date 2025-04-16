Heritage Elementary Sends Eggs of Encouragement to First Responders

Heritage Elementary students are bringing smiles to the faces of local heroes.

Members of the school’s Eagle Council recently spent an afternoon handwriting notes of encouragement for Williamson Health’s first responders. Each message, along with a sweet treat, was placed inside a colorful plastic egg and hidden within the health system’s 18 ambulances.

As paramedics discover these “eggs of encouragement,” they open each one up to find messages like, “thank you for being there during people’s darkest hours,” and “our community would not be the same without you.”

All told, the school expects to deliver approximately 300 eggs to EMTs during the first three weeks of April. As a way of saying thank you for the thoughtful gifts, many paramedics are sharing photos of them proudly displaying their unexpected discoveries.

“These ‘eggs of encouragement’ weren’t just a sweet surprise; they were a powerful reminder of the connection between the first responders and the community they serve,” said Williamson Health EMS Administrative Specialist Nate Long. “In the midst of often challenging and stressful days, these small tokens of gratitude from the children of Heritage Elementary brought smiles, warmth and a renewed sense of purpose to our team.”

Source: WCS

