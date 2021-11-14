Heritage Elementary Educator Named Honored Teacher

A Heritage Elementary educator works hard to make sure her students are supported, and she’s being awarded for her efforts in the classroom.

HES first grade teacher Christina Woods is the November Honoree for Honored, a nonprofit organization dedicated to keeping great teachers in the classroom and inspiring a new generation to pursue teaching. Each month, the group recognizes a teacher who has made an important impact on a student’s life. Woods was nominated by Amanda Weight-McGary, the mother of Woods’ student during the 2020-21 school year, Riley McGary.

“I was shocked,” Woods said. “I knew I had been nominated, but I figured there were hundreds of teachers and I would never receive it. I’m honored that poeple feel I am doing a good job. I don’t think I am doing anything out of the ordinary. I treat each class, each child, each parent the same way my two boys’ teachers will treat them as students and my husband and I as their parents.”

According to her mother, Riley’s reading skills improved greatly because of Woods’ teaching. Woods noticed Riley acting differently during class during the year, and she helped Riley return to her normal, joyful disposition. Woods puts this kind of care and dedication into all of her teaching.

“I plan to just keep doing what I’ve always done,” said Woods. “I see the whole child, meet them where they are, set high expectations and work hard to meet them. This recognition has given me an added boost of energy to keep me working day in and day out.”

As the November Honoree, Woods received $5,000 and an additional $1,000 gift card to help other teachers.