Heritage Ball to Celebrate 50 Years in October, Foundation Names Ball Chairs

The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, TN announced longtime community leaders Calvin and Marilyn LeHew and Sondra Morris will serve as Chairs for the 50th Heritage Ball to be held at Eastern Flank Battlefield Park on Saturday, October 7, 2023. Dedicated preservationists Danny and Teresa Anderson and Marty Ligon will serve as Honorary Chairs.

“For our 50th anniversary, we are so honored to announce that three longtime supporters of the Heritage Foundation, Calvin and Marilyn LeHew and Sondra Morris will serve as Chairs for this epic ball. There is truly no one more deserving because of their decades of support for not only the Foundation but for the community,” said Bari Beasley, President and CEO of the Heritage Foundation. “Danny and Teresa Anderson and Marty Ligon all have an incredible history with the ball and we are thrilled to have them serve as our Honorary Chairs.”

The Heritage Foundation’s headquarters, the LeHew Magid Big House for Historic Preservation, bears the name of Calvin and Marilyn LeHew who are servings as Chairs. Calvin LeHew, an entrepreneur, preservationist, and community leader, grew up above his father’s country store in Hillsboro, which is now called Leiper’s Fork, just a few miles from Franklin. In 1964, he married Marilyn who is from Pennsylvania.

Calvin had a great vision for Franklin to attract visitors to this quaint, family-friendly small town. His vision became a reality when he developed Carter’s Court on Columbia Avenue across from the Carter House. In 1996, they saved the Factory by buying it from the City of Franklin and revitalized the buildings into a mix of shopping dining, event space and office space. Through the years, Calvin and Marilyn actively demonstrated what it means to be community advocates for preservation.

Through revitalization, the LeHews created a legacy built on preservation and economic development that continues on today at the Franklin Innovation Center at the LeHew Mansion, located at Franklin Grove Estate & Gardens.

Fellow Chair Sondra Morris is passionate about the arts, education, community engagement, horticulture, historic preservation, and has been a long-time supporter of the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, receiving its Patron’s Award in 2021. Today, Sondra serves on the Franklin Grove Estate and Gardens advisory committee as well as the executive committee of the Board of Directors for the Heritage Foundation.

Sondra is currently the owner and manager of the RNM Management and Properties, LLC, which was founded in 1966 by Robert N. Moore, Jr. The company is in Franklin, Tennessee, and manages properties in New Jersey, Tennessee, and Virginia.

When asked about the Heritage Foundation Honorary Chair Danny Anderson said, “We got involved in preservation because of a friend of mine Calvin LeHew, a visionary for Franklin.” He has a passion for preserving this city. Before Franklin became what it is today, it was a small town with a story that needed to be told. It has taken a lot of very dedicated people to make it the charming place that it is.” When the Andersons were first married, they moved to Williamson County when the population was about 10,000 and the annual Heritage Ball was just making its debut.

For decades Danny and his wife, Teresa, have played their part. Danny served on the board of the Heritage Foundation for more than 18 years and was Chairman of the Board at one time. He and Teresa were integral to the renaissance at Carnton and were officially crowned the first King and Queen of the Heritage Ball. Over the years, they co-chaired the Ball four times, including its 40th, and are recipients of the Patron’s Award.

Honorary Chair Marty Ligon is one of Williamson County’s most treasured preservationists as demonstrated by her magnanimous effort to save Carnton decades ago. When asked to chair the Heritage Ball in 1973, Marty said she would only do it if they could save Carnton as a result. She went to great lengths to transform the neglected home of a tenant farmer to a historic jewel. She and her team of friends swept into the mansion and hung a chandelier, spread oriental rugs throughout the home to cover the worn floors and brought in glass display cases to elevate the experience. As a result, Carnton owner Dr. Sugg made a generous donation along with the ball donations to save the property. Today, tens of thousands of visitors a year visit the preserved home that whispers so many stories of the past. Marty is well-known for throwing a great party and her hospitality and welcoming spirit are legendary in Franklin.

The Heritage Ball is the longest running black-tie affair in Williamson County. Each year, approximately 700 guests gather to support and celebrate the work of the Heritage Foundation and to raise funds for future preservation projects. In addition to a seated dinner and dancing, the ball features a cocktail hour and other fundraising opportunities.

Tickets and tables will go on sale in August. For information on sponsorship opportunities, contact our Chief Advancement Officer, Grant Martin at gmartin@williamsonheritage.org. For more information about the Heritage Foundation and additional preservation projects, visit www.WilliamsonHeritage.org.