Heritage Ball Online Auction Live Now – Bid Before Time Runs Out!

The Heritage Ball, the longest-running black-tie affair in Williamson County, will take place on October 4th at the Bicentennial Park Pavilion in Franklin. Each year, approximately 700 guests gather to support and celebrate the work of the Heritage Foundation and to raise funds for future preservation projects. In addition to a seated dinner and dancing, the ball features a cocktail hour, a Late Party and other fundraising opportunities.

If you are unable to attend the Heritage Ball, you can give back by participating in the online auction.

The Heritage Ball Online Auction is LIVE, but time is running out! Browse, bid, and buy incredible items and one-of-a-kind experiences. Every bid helps us preserve the places and stories that make Williamson County special. Discover your new favorite treasure and make a positive impact while you do it.

Ready to place your bid? View and bid now: https://hb52.givesmart.com/.

About The Heritage Ball

The Heritage Ball chairs are Debbie and Bo Segers, and Ed and SuSu Silva are serving as Honorary Chairs for the black-tie affair. Mica and Will Clark are serving as Late Party Chairs for the after-hours celebration. Amos Gott of AmosEvents is the ball designer.

On October 4, the ball will be held at a new location, the Bicentennial Park Pavilion in Franklin. The Heritage Ball serves as the greatest single fundraising initiative for the Herietage Foundation each year and features a cocktail hour, seated dinner, and an after-party.

Tickets and tables are available for purchase here.

