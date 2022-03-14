Here’s Where to See the Best Elvis Tribute Artists

Elvis™ fans from around the world will gather in Middle Tennessee March 24-27, 2022 for the 6th (almost) annual Nashville Elvis Festival, celebrating the music and legacy of the King of Rock & Roll™.

After pausing for the pandemic in 2020 and 2021, the 4-day festival will welcome back fans at the Jamison Theater in The Factory at Franklin, located just south of downtown Nashville in the charming suburb of Franklin, Tennessee. Tickets are on sale now at www.NashvilleElvisFestival.com.

Nashville Elvis Festival features special guests and over 30 of the top Elvis tribute artists from all over the world. Headliners scheduled to appear include Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist world champions BEN THOMPSON (2018), DAVID LEE (2015), DEAN Z (2013) and BILL CHERRY (2009); Images of the King world champion COTE DEONATH (2018); Reigning Nashville Elvis Festival champion AL JOSLIN (2019); and award-winning Elvis tribute artist and fan favorite, MICHAEL CULLIPHER.

Special guests confirmed to appear include Hallmark star and 2X Tony Award nominee, LAURA OSNES; LARRY STRICKLAND of The Stamps, who recorded and toured with Elvis; GREG PRESLEY, Elvis Presley’s 2nd cousin; and Radio & TV personalities GARY CHAPMAN and CHARLIE MATTOS. Backing all live performances will be the incomparable FEVER BAND, giving the feeling and excitement of being at an actual Elvis concert.

A highlight of each Nashville Elvis Festival is the Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest preliminary round, with the winner moving on to Graceland’s Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest Semifinal & Finals in Memphis during Elvis Week each August. 16 contestants have been hand-selected and invited to compete in Nashville, coming from Australia, Ireland, Great Britain, and all over the USA. New in 2022 is the addition of a “Little Elvis” contest for Teens (13-17) and Juniors (12 & under).

Nashville Elvis Festival is hosted by TOM BROWN, host of “Tom Brown in the Morning” on Tupelo’s Sunny 93.3 and the former Vice President of Original Production for Turner Classic Movies (TCM). Elvis fans will recognize Brown as a longtime host of Elvis events nationwide, including select Graceland events and the “Gates of Graceland” web series.

Nashville Elvis Festival is produced by Tom Brown & Brian Mayes for Music City Festivals.

For tickets and information, please visit the official website at www.NashvilleElvisFestival.com.