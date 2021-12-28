Here’s Where to Recycle Your Christmas Tree

It’s time to take down the live tree and if you need to know where to dispose or recycle your tree, we have a list of places that are accepting trees.

Please note they are asking that you remove your stand, lights, and decorations before dropping off your tree.

Brentwood – from Dec. 26 through Jan. 16

Crockett Park -1500 Volunteer Parkway (from 6:30 – 10 pm)

Granny White Park- 610 Granny White Pike (6:30 am – 10 pm)

River Park- 1100 Knox Valley Drive (6:30 am – dusk)

Franklin – from Dec. 17 through Feb. 4 (all parks open from dawn until dusk)

Jim Warren Park-705 Boyd Mill Ave

Liberty Park-2080 Turning Wheel Lane

Fieldstone Park-1377 Hillsboro Road

Curbside service

Fairview – Dec. 26 through Jan. 31

Bowie Park-7211 Bowie Park Road ( 5 am – 5 pm)

Williamson County Convenience Centers

All of the centers will accept yard waste, gift wrapping, cardboard boxes, and greeting cards. Find the closest one near you here.

Where to Recycle Styrofoam

Foam Packing Peanuts-Foam packing peanuts are reusable products. Many UPS stores in Williamson County accept and reuse packing peanuts. Please call ahead and contact your local UPS store directly.

White Block Foam-White block Styrofoam can be taken to EFP Corporation. Please contact EFP Corp directly at (615) 832 – 6222.