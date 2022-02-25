Here’s Where to Celebrate Mardi Gras in Middle TN

Mardi Gras will be celebrated on March 2 this year. The origins of Mardi Gras can be traced back to medieval Europe. Then in the 1730s in New Orleans, Mardi Gras celebrations began with a society ball followed by parades. Now, there are celebrations all over the country.
Here are a few places to celebrate locally.
1Mardi Gras at Assembly Food Hall
5055 Broadway Place, Nashville
Mardi Gras at Assembly Food Hall takes place on Saturday, February 26, 2022, at noon. Expect live jazz music on the Skydeck performed by Righteous Few Brass Band and Roland Barber & Friends, a costume contest at 4:30 pm, a tarot card reader, a DJ, and New Orleans-themed food and drinks.
Find more information here.
2Music City Mardi Gras Bar Crawl
105 Broadway, Nashville
The Music City Mardi Gras Bar Crawl is Friday through Sunday, February 25-27, 2022 from 4 pm – 10 pm. The event will begin at Nashville Underground and continue on to participating bars including Whiskey Bent Saloon, Losers Bar & Grill, Tailgate Brewery (Music Row), Tin Roof, and Lucky Bastard Saloon.
General admission tickets are $25 for the weekend and include beads, covers at participating bars, discounted food, and drink specials.
Find more information here.
3Fat Tuesday at Gumbo Bros
505 12th Avenue South, Nashville
The Fat Tuesday Celebration at The Gumbo Bros is Tuesday, March 1, 2022. The event will begin at 11:00 am. Guests can expect cocktail and food specials, a local DJ, beads, and geaux cups. If you choose to celebrate at home customers can order gumbo and king cakes for pick-up.
Find more information here.
4McGavock’s Coffee Bar & Provisions
130 2nd Avenue North, Franklin
5Mardi Gras Private Dining Experience at Smashin Crab
Smashin Crab, 300 Indian Lake Boulevard, Hendersonville
Kicking off Mardi Gras in style, Smashin Crab Hendersonville is premiering “Mardi Gras Monday,” an Exclusive Private Dining experience. Treat yourself to a 6-course Cajun-Creole Tasting of some of Naw’lins favorite dishes paired with Craft Cocktails, all with smooth jazz playing in the background. Bring your appetite, Mardi Gras Masks, Beads, and energy to a one-of-a-kind event that you don’t want to miss.
Find more information here.
6Les Ker & The Bayou Band Mardi Gras Concert
4104 Hillsboro Pike, Nashville
Les Kerr & The Bayou Band perform their 31st Annual Mardi Gras Concert at The Bluebird Cafe.
Find more information here.
7Fat Tuesday Party at Mayday Brewery
521 Old Salem Rd, Murfreesboro
Fat Tuesday Party! March 1st is Fat Tuesday. Mayday will have Fitzwillys Food Truck on site. Festivus Players live.