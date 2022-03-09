Here’s What You May Have Missed from ACM Awards

ACM Awards took place in Las Vegas on Monday evening and was hosted by Dolly Parton, Gabby Barrett, and Jimmie Allen.

The two-hour event, for the first time, was live on Amazon Prime and not on a major network television station. Commercial free, the ACM Awards featured all-star lineup performances and collaborations featuring 22 performances from 28 artists.

While not in person this year for the first time in 17 years due to touring, Miranda Lambert had her first win for Entertainer of the Year, and her win qualifies her for the coveted Triple Crown Award (New Female/Male Artist of the Year, Female/Male Artist of the Year, and Entertainer of the Year). Her two wins bring her total ACM Awards count to 37, more than any artist in ACM Awards history.

This marks Carly Pearce’s first win for ACM Female Artist of the Year and her second win for Music Event of the Year, bringing her total ACM Awards counts to four.

After winning New Female Artist of the Year, Lainey Wilson was awarded Song of the Year, marking her second and third ACM Award wins as both artist and song co-writer.

Chris Stapleton won his third Male Artist of the Year and his 13 th ACM Award overall. He and his wife Morgane brought two of the children to the show, Ada and Wayland.

Old Dominion won for Group of the Year, marking their fourth win in the category and seventh win overall.

With their win for Single of the Year for “If I Didn’t Love You” Carrie Underwood takes home her second ACM Award in the category (“Jesus Take the Wheel,” 2005) and 16 th award overall, and Jason Aldean takes home his second ACM Award in the category (“Don’t You Wanna Stay,” 2011) and 15 th award overall.

Brothers Osborne's win for Duo of the Year made it their third win in the category, and sixth win overall.

Lainey Wilson, Morgan Wallen, and Parker McCollum all take home their first ACM Award wins. Wallen wins for Album of the Year one year after being banned for a racial slur. In his acceptance speech, he also thanked everyone who had shown him grace along the way.

ACM Awards Red Carpet Photos