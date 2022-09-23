Here’s the Pilgrimage Traffic Patterns for Franklin Road

Making the Pilgrimage will be a little easier this weekend now that Franklin Road is open going North and South bound.

Pilgrimage Festival takes place on Saturday, September 24 and Sunday, September 25 at Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin. But before you head to the festival, here are some things to know about traffic and walking from downtown Franklin.

If you are parking in downtown Franklin, the parking garages will be open on 2nd and 4th Avenue. The sidewalk on the North bound side of the road will be mostly open. The City of Franklin will have the South bound lane open for this walking to the festival.

Festival Directions

DIRECTIONS TO THE NORTH LOT: If you purchased a parking pass for the North Lot, please take EXIT 68 B onto Cool Springs to Mack Hatcher then Franklin Road. Be sure to stay in the Right Lane for the North Lot.

DIRECTIONS TO THE ADA SOUTH LOT: If you purchased an ADA accessible parking pass, please take EXIT 68 B onto Cool Springs to Mack Hatcher then Franklin Road. Be sure to stay in Left Lane for South Lot.

DIRECTIONS TO LIBERTY ELEMENTARY OFF-SITE LOT: For those who pre-purchased a parking pass at Liberty Elementary, please take EXIT 67. Liberty parking passes will not allow any access to Franklin Road or on-site.

DIRECTIONS TO PARKING IN DOWNTOWN FRANKLIN: To park in off-site lots in Downtown Franklin, please take EXIT 65 to HWY 96. Festival parking is available at Ligon Field and Bi-Centennial Park. Northbound Franklin Road from 1st and Main in downtown Franklin will be available to pedestrians only and is a short walk to the festival. Ligon Field parking passes will not allow any access to Franklin Road or on-site.

DIRECTIONS FOR RIDE SHARE AND TAXIS: Ubers will not be able to access Franklin Road between 1st Avenue and Mack Hatcher Memorial Parkway as well as Liberty Pike between Eddy Lane and Franklin Road. Pick up and drop offs will need to take place outside of these locations.

SAVE TIME AND BE PREPARED:

There will be NO ACCESS on Franklin Road without a North Lot GA, North Lot VIP or ADA parking pass. Do not attempt to drive or be dropped off onto the festival site without a pre-purchased on-site parking pass.

NO Northbound traffic will be allowed on Franklin Road. ONLY 2 Lane Southbound traffic (for on-site parking) when entering the festival during peak times.

City of Franklin has released the traffic flow for both days of the festival.

The following traffic plans will be utilized:

Saturday, September 24, 6 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Sunday, September 25, 6 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Franklin Road from Harpeth Industrial Court to Mack Hatcher – Both traffic lanes will be utilized to permit southbound only traffic flow.

Franklin Road from Harpeth Industrial Court to First Avenue – only southbound traffic flow will be permitted while the northbound lane will be reserved for pedestrians.

Liberty Pike from Franklin Road to Eddy Lane – No change to the normal traffic pattern.

Saturday, September 24, 9 p.m. -11 p.m.

Sunday, September 25, 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.