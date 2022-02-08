Here’s How to Help Wounded Williamson County Deputy Chandler Rowe

Last week, Williamson County Sheriff’s Deputy Chandler Rowe was shot in the shoulder during a traffic stop. The community is coming together to help Deputy Rowe as he recovers by raising funds to help cover expenses not covered by disability.

Supporters can make a deposit at any of FirstBank locations (click here for locations). Deposits can also be mailed directly to the following: FirstBank, Attn: Clint McCain, 4824 Main Street, Ste A, Spring Hill, TN 37174

Checks can be made payable directly to Chandler Rowe. If deposits are made in person, please inform the tellers to place the deposit in Chandler Rowe’s account.

Last week, Deputy Rowe was attempting to stop a vehicle on Old Pinewood Road and Daugherty-Capley Road for expired tags.

After refusal to stop, the driver, Samuel Bennett fired three shots at Deputy Rowe, he was hit in his shoulder.

Deputy Rowe was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he was listed in stable condition. A complete recovery is expected.

