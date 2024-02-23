Here’s When the Easter Bunny Arrives at Opry Mills

Opry Mills is pleased to announce Bunny visits for families as part of the Bunny Photo Experience at Opry Mills. The Bunny arrives on March 1 and will be available for visits until March 30.

The Bunny Photo Experience will be open Monday – Saturday from 11AM-7PM and 12PM-6PM on Sunday. Reservations are strongly encouraged. Make Bunny reservations today by clicking here.

Pet Photos – Bring your furry friend to pose with the Bunny! March 10 from 6:30PM-7:30PM.

Caring Bunny® – Caring Bunny® is a private event for children with special needs and their families. Special care is taken to ensure a sensory-friendly environment on March 17 from 9AM-10:30AM.