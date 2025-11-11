Here are Ways Comcast is Involved in Your Local Community

By Kim Sasser Hayden, Sr. Director, Government Affairs, Comcast South

Westmoreland is a town full of heart. I’ve been with Comcast for over 10 years, and I’ve seen how we show up for small towns like this across rural Tennessee. Especially when it matters most.

Today, fast Internet in Westmoreland isn’t just about watching shows or checking email. It’s about helping kids learn from home, letting grandparents talk to doctors online, and making sure small businesses can grow.

Helping Students and Businesses Thrive

We recently visited the Portland West Middle School Robotics Club and gave a $500 sponsorship to help them compete in their big event, Mechanoid Clash. These kids are building robots and building confidence. It’s amazing to see future leaders growing right here in rural Tennessee. We’ve had a long history of supporting classes and programs at the Boys & Girls Club of Middle Tennessee. It can be hard for students, and parents, to feel comfortable and secure exploring the Internet and the B&G Club is a great place for families to find help.

We’re also proud to support small businesses. Through Comcast RISE, 10 business owners in Sumner County received grants to help them grow, including a $5,000 grant and free commercials. These shops are the heart of our towns, and this program is truly something special. It’s built to help them succeed.

Affordable Internet for Every Home

We know budgets can be tight. That’s why we offer Xfinity’s Internet Essentials, a low-cost plan for Americans who qualify. If you’re part of programs like SNAP, Medicaid, or housing assistance, this plan might be right for you.

Here’s what folks in Tennessee say about Internet Essentials:

89% say it helps their kids in school

76% say it helps with healthcare

51% say it helped them find a job

81% say it helps save money

In Westmoreland, where 13.1% of residents live below the poverty line, affordable Internet can make a big difference. If you want to apply for Internet Essentials, click on this link: apply.Internetessentials.com.

We’re Here for Westmoreland

In Westmoreland, more than 12% of people already work from home and with strong Internet, even more could. Fast Internet brings education, healthcare, and job opportunities right into your home. And you can’t forget how it can bring joy, like video calls with loved ones or virtual church services when you can’t leave home.

Westmoreland’s biggest industries, like manufacturing, healthcare, and education, depend on strong Internet. Whether you’re working from home, taking online classes, or running a business, Xfinity and Comcast Business have plans to fit your needs.

We’re not just building networks. We’re building futures.

