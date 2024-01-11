Here are the Most Popular Baby Names in Tennessee of 2023

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee Health Department has released the most popular baby names in Tennessee for 2023!

Charlotte took the top spot on the list of most popular names for baby girls born in Tennessee in 2023. Liam holds on to the number one spot as the most popular name chosen for baby boys in Tennessee for the 2nd straight year.

Charlotte, number 2 last year, replaces Oliva which held the top spot for baby girl in 2020, 2021, and 2022. Evelyn has remained steady in the number 7 position for the last 5 years. Lainey, Sadie, and Lillian are new additions to the top 25 names this year.

The top 25 names Tennessee parents chose for their new babies born in 2023 are:

Girls

1. Charlotte

2. Olivia

3. Amelia

4. Emma

5. Ava

6. Evelyn

7. Harper

8. Isabella

9. Eleanor

10. Elizabeth

11. Sophia

12. Willow

13. Ellie

14. Mia

15. Luna

16. Nova

17. Lily

18. Ivy

19. Hazel

20. Lainey

21. Sadie

22. Scarlett

23. Ella

24. Lillian

25. Caroline

Boys

1. Liam

2. Oliver

3. James

4. William

5. Noah

6. Elijah

7. Henry

8. John

9. Waylon

10. Hudson

11. Asher

12. Levi

13. Theodore

14. Samuel

15. Jackson

16. Jack

17. Ezra

18. Maverick

19. Grayson

20. Benjamin

21. Cooper

22. Walker

23. Wyatt

24. Mason

25. Lucas

William drops to number 4, after holding the number 1 position for baby boys in 2019 and 2021 and the number 2 position in 2020 and 2022. Henry has held the number 7 position the last 4 years. Cooper is the new addition to the top 25 baby boy names this year.

The Tennessee Department of Health’s Division of Vital Records and Statistics records and tallies the names chosen for babies born in Tennessee. The division is responsible for recording all births, deaths, marriages and divorces in Tennessee and registers approximately 240,000 new records of vital events each year.

All county and metro health departments in Tennessee can provide certified copies of birth and death records. Additionally, Tennessee birth certificates or other vital record documents are available, securely, online through VitalChek.

The Tennessee Office of Vital Records is located at 710 James Robertson Parkway, Andrew Johnson Tower, 1st floor, in Nashville. Walk-in hours are Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Central time.