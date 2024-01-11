Here are the Most Popular Baby Names in Tennessee of 2023

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee Health Department has released the most popular baby names in Tennessee for 2023!
Charlotte took the top spot on the list of most popular names for baby girls born in Tennessee in 2023. Liam holds on to the number one spot as the most popular name chosen for baby boys in Tennessee for the 2nd straight year.
Charlotte, number 2 last year, replaces Oliva which held the top spot for baby girl in 2020, 2021, and 2022. Evelyn has remained steady in the number 7 position for the last 5 years. Lainey, Sadie, and Lillian are new additions to the top 25 names this year.
The top 25 names Tennessee parents chose for their new babies born in 2023 are:
Girls
1. Charlotte
2. Olivia
3. Amelia
4. Emma
5. Ava
6. Evelyn
7. Harper
8. Isabella
9. Eleanor
10. Elizabeth
11. Sophia
12. Willow
13. Ellie
14. Mia
15. Luna
16. Nova
17. Lily
18. Ivy
19. Hazel
20. Lainey
21. Sadie
22. Scarlett
23. Ella
24. Lillian
25. Caroline
Boys
1. Liam
2. Oliver
3. James
4. William
5. Noah
6. Elijah
7. Henry
8. John
9. Waylon
10. Hudson
11. Asher
12. Levi
13. Theodore
14. Samuel
15. Jackson
16. Jack
17. Ezra
18. Maverick
19. Grayson
20. Benjamin
21. Cooper
22. Walker
23. Wyatt
24. Mason
25. Lucas
William drops to number 4, after holding the number 1 position for baby boys in 2019 and 2021 and the number 2 position in 2020 and 2022. Henry has held the number 7 position the last 4 years. Cooper is the new addition to the top 25 baby boy names this year.
The Tennessee Department of Health’s Division of Vital Records and Statistics records and tallies the names chosen for babies born in Tennessee. The division is responsible for recording all births, deaths, marriages and divorces in Tennessee and registers approximately 240,000 new records of vital events each year.
All county and metro health departments in Tennessee can provide certified copies of birth and death records. Additionally, Tennessee birth certificates or other vital record documents are available, securely, online through VitalChek.
The Tennessee Office of Vital Records is located at 710 James Robertson Parkway, Andrew Johnson Tower, 1st floor, in Nashville. Walk-in hours are Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Central time.