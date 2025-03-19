Southall Farm & Inn to Host Easter Brunch, Egg Hunt

For those who are looking to visit Southall in Franklin this spring, they have a few offerings this Easter that are the perfect ways to celebrate spring. Southall is offering a Spring Celebration Dinner, Easter Brunch and Egg Hunt.
4/19: Spring Celebration Dinner
4/20: Easter Brunch + Egg Hunt
Easter Brunch: Celebrate Easter with a joyful Easter Brunch at Southall on Sunday, April 20th, from 11:00am to 3:00pm. Gather with family and friends for a bountiful springtime feast featuring farm-fresh ingredients and seasonal favorites. Beyond the table, the day is filled with festive Easter activities for all ages, including a traditional Easter Egg Hunt, Easter Egg Dying Station, and photos with the Easter Bunny. Tickets at $135 per adult/$55 per child. Reserve here.
Southall is also hosting a Spring Celebration Dinner on April 19th if you already have Easter plans. At the Spring Celebration Dinner, welcome spring’s arrival with a vibrant culinary experience honoring the fresh, delicate flavors of spring. Chef Richard will walk guests through each thoughtfully curated course, highlighting Southall’s bounty.
Menu
Passed
Easter Egg Radish, Noble Spring’s Goat Cheese, Southall Honey & Lavender
Rosemary & Preserved Lemon Lamb Lollipop
Sesame Duck Sausage with Hoisin Dipping Sauce
Starter
Chlodnik & Buttermilk Vichysoisse:
First of the season Beet Consomme, Creamy Spring Lettuce & Turmeric-pickled Quail Egg, served chilled
Salad
Goi Bap Cai:
Spring vegetable salad with Lemongrass & Ginger Dressing & crispy shallots
Peanut, Mint, Cilantro, Thai Basil
Main Course
Duo of Southall Freedom Ranger Chicken
Saffron-scented Gold Rice Middlin’s
Appalachian Ramp Pesto
Bambara Groundnut & Vadouvan Tomato Gravy
Dessert
Peach Preserve Kougin-Amann
Frangipane Cream
Frangelico & Feuilletine
Tickets and details here.
